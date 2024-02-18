American Idol Auditions Season 22 • Episode 1 « EPISODE



[Warning: The below contains spoilers for the Season 22 premiere of American Idol.]

There is no place like American Idol. The long-running singing competition returned for (overall) Season 22 on Sunday night by kicking off the auditions. This time around is bittersweet as judge Katy Perry announced during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she would be exiting the show after what will be seven seasons — the entirety of ABC‘s Idol revival so far.

And so the journey of finding the next superstar to follow Iam Tongi begins! Perry reunited with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to hand out the first golden tickets at auditions in Nashville and Los Angeles. Contestants also ventured to the judges’ respective hometowns of Santa Barbara, California; Tuskegee, Alabama; and Leesburg, Georgia, respectively.

The premiere brought an eclectic mix from a mortician to a former pro football player. There was even an Idol first and platinum ticket recipient. Details below.

Mackenzie Sol

The 23-year-old lives in Las Vegas by way of England. He grew up with his parents as singers. The social media star wanted to show he is more than just the guy who does comedy on TikTok and makes his mom proud. He sang “Bring It On Home” by Sam Cooke, which impressed the judges, who gave him a standing ovation. Katy said if he takes the character and talent and meshes it all together, he has Top 10 potential. His mom ended up making the trip and surprised him. Mackenzie’s got enough soul to get three yes’s.

Triston Harper

The surprisingly mature 15-year-old grew up in the small town of McIntosh, Alabama. At 11, he witnessed his mom in an abusive relationship with his stepdad. They moved away from that situation and would find themselves homeless until Triston’s grandfather lent a hand. The country singer chose “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell. Lionel enjoyed his story-telling voice. Katy was also impressed. He was unanimously sent to Hollywood.

Kennedy Reid

The mortician with the coffin nails had big dreams of singing full-time. The New Albany, Indiana 23-year-old slayed on “River Deep, Mountain High” by Ike and Tina Turner. Katy gave her a standing ovation. Luke was inspired to break out into song and had a little fun playing dead. He ultimately felt she was a little pageantry. Lionel thought it was the wrong song choice. Katy just looked scared to…death. Lionel said yes. Luke was a no. Katy wanted to give her a break from death and show her what life is all about with a yes. Have we seen the next American Die-dol?

Meggie Iyer

The 18-year-old took it old school with “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt. Katy called the Carmel, Indiana college student Top 10. Lionel found her vocal choices amazing. She unanimously was given the golden ticket.

Sariah

The theatrical 23-year-old singing server rocked red shoes and a look likened to Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. So it made sense the Verona, Maryland resident sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland. Katy gave a yes with the others sending her home.

Ajii

The Brooklyn, New Yorker works the night shift at a nursing home. His parents, who immigrated to the US from Pakistan, support the 27-year-old striving for the American dream. He gave the judges goosebumps as he started singing “Lost Control” by Teddy Swims. Katy called him that diamond in the rough stuff. He had Lionel invested on the opening note. Luike said he sings like it’s all on the line and that he has a big chance of doing well in the competition. All yeses.

Blake Proehl

The 24-year-old from Charlotte has a special bond with his grandma Nana. Beyond singing, he is also a pro athlete who played wide receiver in the NFL for three years. Unfortunately, an injury took him off the gridiron. He said music saved him. Katy had the chill-bumps as he sang “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young at the piano while his grandmother was alongside him. Katy asked for his autograph, signifying that there was a star in the making. She even said he could win it. The judges see Top 10.

Micaela McCall

The 28-year-old reminded Katy of her own days busking for avocados in Santa Barbara. as someone who used to busk in her hometown of Santa Barbara. Micaela sang “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder. Katy had never heard the song done in her unique way. Luke doesn’t know why she hasn’t already been a massive success. “I know. The universe was saving her for us,” Lionel said of the music teacher. On to Hollywood.

Odell Bunton Jr.

The 28-year-old dad and airport security guard started singing in church. He works overnights to support his five children. The family lives in a hotel. The Dallas resident said having the Idol audition gives him hope. He sang “Bring It On Home To Me” by Sam Cooke. Katy called him the best soul singer this season. Luke found it was incredible. Odell flew home with a golden ticket in hand, but not so fast! He was later surprised during a local news appearance by the judges. They checked in via video to announce he had been upgraded to receive a platinum ticket. That’s like getting bumped up to first-class

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old graphic designer sang an original called “I Was Wrong.” This was actually the perfect song choice given what unfolded in the audition. Katy thought he had a good-sounding voice, but had some bad habits on the delivery. Lionel put a stamp on him as an artist. Luke compared him to Paul Simon. Luke was a yes. Katy was a no. Lionel actually voted no. That hurt Luke. So much so that he asked for a crew vote. They unanimously said he was good, even host Ryan Seacrest. Tamra from Katy’s team even questioned their decision by asking, “What is wrong with you guys?” The crew caused Lionel to rethink and change his vote! Jack goes to Hollywood!

McKenna Breinholt

Closing the night was a 25-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona. McKenna spoke about growing up with adopted parents. The medical assistant recalled finding out her biological mom passed away and that she was a local musician who lived just a few hours away. She came in contact with other members of her birth family and found out they are into music too. They had never officially met in person. McKenna sang “There Was Jesus” by Zach Williams and Dolly Parton. The judges loved her, but the real story was what happened next. In a heartwarming moment, her adopted family brought in members of her birth family to meet McKenna for the first time. Katy was a puddle with I’m sure most of the viewers watching when McKenna started playing one of her mom’s songs “Tumbleweed” while the family listened. If this is a sign of how the rest of the season will play out, you may want to get some extra tissues.

