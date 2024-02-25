Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The search for the next American Idol continued with week 2 of auditions. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan continued their walk down memory lane as the search for the next singing sensation ran through their respective hometowns. We’re talking Santa Barbara, Tuskegee, and Leesburg, along with Nashville and Los Angeles.

The string of hopefuls that took the oval this time around included a farm hand, barber, and granddaughter of the legendary Loretta Lynn. Find who wowed the judges enough to receive the golden ticket and trip to Hollywood. And ones that were dubbed Top 10 material and with a second platinum ticket recipient who the judges see as having the potential to win it all.

Hailey Mia

The 16-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey kicked off the auditions with “Rise” by Katy Perry herself. Singing a judge’s song can always bring extra pressure, but the high school student showed no fear. The judges rose to a standing ovation. “That was inspiring. And I wrote it and sang it,” Katy said. Luke sees Top 10 potential and called it his favorite audition they’ve had so far. Lionel agreed. An easy three yes’s.

Dawson Slade

At age 17, this dad, rancher, and musician has already lived a life. The Moulton, Alabama farm hand took it country with “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack. Katy thought he had a great voice, but wanted more attack. Luke called it linear and safe. Lionel felt truthfully he has to put in more time. Lionel was a no. Luke wanted to hear more before deciding. Dawson came back with “Somebody Else Will” by Justin Moore. Katy heard more levels in his voice and gave a yes. Luke sent him through. Dawson’s mom came into the room, and it turned out she looked just like Katy!

Nya

The 27-year-old Broadway performer described herself as a multi-hyphenate. She said before the audition that laughing was her coping mechanism. The New York resident by way of Kenya sang “Wait a Minute” by Willow Smith. A standing ovation. Luke said it was his favorite audition so far as she doesn’t sound Broadway. Lionel went as far as to say she had the goods to go all the way. Katy suggested a fan added to her presentation and proceeded to get one to blow as she sang some more. She got the golden ticket.

Colescott Rubin

The 27-year-old circus musician had the best entrance, coming in riding a unicycle while playing a double bass. He was also accompanied by a horn player. This Portland native stood out with an original titled “My Peanut Butter Baby,” combining his two loves of peanut butter and his lady. Katy unfortunately concluded, “A no for Idol, but yes for life.”

Roman Collins

If his speaking voice was any indication, the judges knew the 24-year-old from Long Beach would do well. His backstory includes being a worship leader and musician who cleans cars during the week. He went with “Living for the City” by Stevie Wonder for his audition. Katy liked being surprised by his voice. Luke felt his vibe. Lionel called him a light and a vibe. The trio of judges gave a unanimous yes.

Noah Peters

The 24-year-old is known in Charleston, Tennessee as the singing barber. Those chops were on full display in his rendition of “I Won’t Let Go” by Rascal Flatts. Katy asked if he could sing better if he were cutting hair. He said, “Yes.” Luckily, they had a chair, tools, and the perfect head of hair in 2023 finalist Colin Stough to put that to the test. During the haircut process, the two performed a duet on “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton. Katy encouraged him not to overthink when singing. He ended up getting a clean sweep heading into Hollywood.

Emmy Russell

The unassuming 24-year-old from Nashville, you’d never know she was the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn. “She is one of the biggest country music singers of all time, but to me, she is just grandma,” Emmy said. She explained the reason she might be so timid is she wants to win her voice and challenge herself to stand out. The next-generation singer-songwriter performed an original called “Skinny,” which delves into eating disorders. Katy called her an A-plus songwriter and that she had the gift. Lionel said she has promise and likes her promise. Luke felt it was about building confidence. The tearful and appreciative hopeful is off to Hollywood to realize her musical dreams.

Ziggy

If you couldn’t tell by his giant chain, his name is Ziggy. The colorful 22-year-old from the Netherlands is looking to best his seventh-place finish on Dutch Idol. He said back home he is often called cotton candy who can’t do anything. Katy appreciates how he loves to have fun and would take being compared to cotton candy as a compliment. The reality show star chose “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga to sing. Katy said he just needed to be singing from his heart. Lionel told him God gave him a gift and wanted America and the people in the Netherlands to find out who he really was. Luke felt he delivered one of the best performances of the day. Ziggy is ready to take the States by storm.

Justice Murphy

The Alabama State student oozed confidence right from her walk into the audition. She sang “Summertime” by Fantasia. Katy could see a star personality from the Forrest City, Arkansas server. Luke thinks she set off all of the right emotions for what they are looking for on Idol. Lionel felt Justice brought her artistry and sound to the song. She is headed to Hollywood.

KB

The 20-year-old recalled watching Idol with her dad and always dreamed of auditioning. The Henefer, Utah resident opened up before the audition about her Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis and struggles. Singing has been an outlet. She chose “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan. Luke said from the first note he had a wave of chills. Katy could hear a unique tone. Lionel liked how she told the story in the song. KB received the next golden ticket.

Abby Blake and Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen

The 25-year-old Nashville resident brought her good friend Sam to play piano. She sang “What About Us” by P!nk. Luke thought she nailed it. Lionel said the bar singer had an edge she liked. Katy thought she was cutting herself short on the lines of the chorus and wasn’t exactly sold. Lionel was a yes. Katy was a no. Luke broke the tie with a yes. Abby then encouraged Sam to audition on the spot. The 23-year-old musician just so happens to have his original song “Time of Your Life” ready to go. Sam is also going to Hollywood. Talk about a successful “Sambush.”

Abi Carter

The 21-year-old from Indio, California spoke about coming from a religious family, the oldest of seven kids. She chose to sing “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish. Turned out they saved one of the best for last. The judges gave her a standing ovation. An easy yes from all of them. “Thank you for being an example of singing from your heart. What you were made for? You were made for this,” Katy concluded. “Luke went one better when he said, “That may be the winner of American Idol. I never heard the crew clap.” Lionel added it was the best they’d heard on the show. If that wasn’t enough, a week later Katy revealed in a video she was getting the second of three platinum tickets of the season.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below.

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC