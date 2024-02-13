‘Fixer to Fabulous’ First Look: Shay Mooney Helps Dave & Jenny Renovate Family Home (VIDEO)

Fixer to Fabulous is lending a helping hand to country music superstar Shay Mooney, known for being one half of the duo, Dan + Shay in an all-new episode airing Tuesday, February 13, and we have your exclusive first look.

The reason Shay is getting involved with Dave and Jenny Marrs‘ hit HGTV series is because he needs their help to renovate his great-grandmother’s home for his sister Gabrielle Mooney who is also a country singer and her husband-to-be. The Marrs’ help comes shortly after Gabrielle had emergency brain surgery.

Working under a tight deadline, Shay is getting involved so the house can be ready before his sister’s upcoming wedding date arrives, and this is teased in the episode’s title, “Family Home Makeover Helps Tie the Knot.” In the clip, above, Shay takes in the changes being made to the house as Jenny and Dave walk him through the rooms.

He couldn’t be more complimentary, remarking on the size of the closet they’re creating near the bedroom as well as the beautiful entryway. Shay notes how he can imagine family photos hanging on the walls. But the daydreaming doesn’t last too long because eventually, they put him to work.

“He needs to help,” Dave announces as Jenny takes off to complete a task elsewhere. Joining Dave, Shay helps drill some holes into planks of wood for shelving, and the singer proves he’s also equipped to be a carpenter in certain situations.

And this is just a taste of what Shay fans can expect from the star who is set to join Dan Smyers as Dan +Shay join The Voice Season 25 as coaches alongside Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper. Their debut is set for February 26 as the next season kicks off on NBC. Stay tuned for Shay’s appearance on Fixer to Fabulous, and don’t miss his debut as a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice.

Fixer to Fabulous, Premieres Tuesday, February 13, 8pm ET/PT, HGTV