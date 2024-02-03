‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2: Louis & Claudia at the Théâtres des Vampires, Lestat Flashback & More (PHOTOS)

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

Interview with the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 will take viewers to all new places when the AMC series makes its highly anticipated return this spring.

Based on the second half of the Anne Rice novel of the same name, book readers already know where this plot could take us. But as with any adaptation, and just like with changes made for Season 1 of the lush vampire drama, creative liberties that serve the goals of this new version of the beloved tale will be taken.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Assad Zaman as Armand, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, Ben Daniels as the vampire Santiago (a character from the book making his series debut), and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Much of the season will take place in Paris (though they filmed in Prague), where Louis and Claudia will familiarize themselves with the Théâtres des Vampires and its bloodsucking company of players.

AMC has released two Interview With the Vampire Season 2 teasers as well as a clip from the second episode. In the most recent teaser (below), we see more of the new vampires, and there’s one shot where Anderson’s Louis looks to be in severe distress. There’s also a decrepit hand coming out from what looks like a grave. Could it be Lestat, who was left on the brink of death in the Season 1 finale?

 

Based on the teaser trailer released in 2023, it seems the stakes of the interview with Daniel in Dubai in 2022 are going to rise as the journalist grows tired of Louis’ unreliable narration. With Armand’s identity now revealed and with Daniel’s memory of their first meeting 50 years prior having resurfaced, the vampire will be more fiercely protective of Louis — the love of his undead life.

While Lestat will be seen less this season, we’ll see him in what appears to be flashbacks to earlier times at the Théâtres des Vampires, of which he is a founding member, as well as in Episode 7 (Season 2 is said to have eight total episodes).

A full-length trailer (and an official Season 2 release date) is on the horizon. While we wait, here’s every photo from Interview With the Vampire Season 2 released by AMC so far.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premiere, Spring 2024, AMC

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

Jacob Anderson’s Louis will grapple with Lestat’s absence and his role in it

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt in 'Interview with the Vampire' - Season 2, Episode 7
Larry Horricks/AMC

This shot of Lestat, debuted exclusively by TV Insider, seems to be from inside the Théâtres des Vampires. According to AMC, this photo is from Season 2 Episode 7

Assad Zaman as Armand in 'Interview with the Vampire' - Season 2, Episode 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

Assad Zaman as Armand, who we may see in flashback form, if the wardrobe in this photo is any indication

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

Louis and Claudia (Hayles) will see a whole new world of vampires in Paris, for better or for worse. This shot is from Episode 2

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Assad Zaman as Armand in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

We’ll see the origins of Louis and Armand’s love story. This bloody scene teased at New York Comic Con 2023 is from Episode 2

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac and Delainey Hayles as Claudia in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

The vampire father and daughter appear to be taking in a show at the theater

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac, Delainey Hayles as Claudia and Assad Zaman as Armand in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

They go backstage of the theater, where a painting of Lestat looms

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2
Larry Horricks/AMC

Lestat appears to be in flashback form in this photo, based on the carriage and his clothing. Perhaps this is a flashback to his days before Louis and Claudia in Paris?

