Interview With the Vampire Season 2 will take viewers to all new places when the AMC series makes its highly anticipated return this spring.

Based on the second half of the Anne Rice novel of the same name, book readers already know where this plot could take us. But as with any adaptation, and just like with changes made for Season 1 of the lush vampire drama, creative liberties that serve the goals of this new version of the beloved tale will be taken.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Assad Zaman as Armand, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, Ben Daniels as the vampire Santiago (a character from the book making his series debut), and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Much of the season will take place in Paris (though they filmed in Prague), where Louis and Claudia will familiarize themselves with the Théâtres des Vampires and its bloodsucking company of players.

AMC has released two Interview With the Vampire Season 2 teasers as well as a clip from the second episode. In the most recent teaser (below), we see more of the new vampires, and there’s one shot where Anderson’s Louis looks to be in severe distress. There’s also a decrepit hand coming out from what looks like a grave. Could it be Lestat, who was left on the brink of death in the Season 1 finale?

Based on the teaser trailer released in 2023, it seems the stakes of the interview with Daniel in Dubai in 2022 are going to rise as the journalist grows tired of Louis’ unreliable narration. With Armand’s identity now revealed and with Daniel’s memory of their first meeting 50 years prior having resurfaced, the vampire will be more fiercely protective of Louis — the love of his undead life.

While Lestat will be seen less this season, we’ll see him in what appears to be flashbacks to earlier times at the Théâtres des Vampires, of which he is a founding member, as well as in Episode 7 (Season 2 is said to have eight total episodes).

A full-length trailer (and an official Season 2 release date) is on the horizon. While we wait, here’s every photo from Interview With the Vampire Season 2 released by AMC so far.

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premiere, Spring 2024, AMC