Miley Cyrus Wins First Grammy After Wowing on the Red Carpet

The 66th Grammy Awards is underway, and history has already been made with Miley Cyrus‘s first win.

Cyrus clinched the inaugural primetime award of the evening, securing the Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” bestowed by Mariah Carey.

The 31-year-old singer made a stylish entrance on the Red Carpet ahead of her win. She wore a gold metal mesh dress with safety pin accents, accompanied by matching metal panties and gold heels from Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela. The custom Maison Margiela naked dress strategically covered Cyrus, revealing several of her tattoos. She styled her hair in a voluminous curled fashion, swept back from her face.

Miley Cyrus wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/2hhuOSkp53 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Some speculate that her blowout is a nod to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus‘s hairstyle back in the 70s and 80s.

See the look below.

Miley has received nominations in six categories for tonight’s event, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and, of course, Best Pop Solo Performance for her chart-topping single, “Flowers.” Additionally, she is in the running for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album with Endless Summer Vacation, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Brandi Carlile on the track “Thousand Miles.”

Miley and her father achieved a milestone in Grammy history by both receiving nominations in the Record of the Year category. Billy Ray was nominated for this category with “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992 and “Old Town Road” in 2018. Miley’s nomination now establishes them as the third father-daughter duo to secure nominations in this category.

Frank Sinatra got seven Record of the Year nominations in his career. His daughter Nancy received one in 1967 for their collaboration, “Somethin’ Stupid.” Nat King Cole had one nod in the category in 1962 for “Ramblin’ Rose,” and his daughter Natalie earned one in 1991 for their duet “Unforgettable.” Nat wasn’t nominated that year, as his part in the song had been recorded many years earlier.