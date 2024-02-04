Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs After Three Big Wins at the 2024 Grammys

Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs at the Crypto Arena after major wins at the 2024 Grammys.

Although the reasons are unclear as of now, there are visuals of the rapper and activist being escorted out of the arena by police and up to three handcuffs slapped on his wrists.

“Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in http://Crypto.com arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael,” THR reporter Chris Gardener first reported. ““Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past.” We can also see in the video a man holding up the black power fist in acknowledgment of Killer Mike.

Gardner spoke to an official who said, “It’s a misdemeanor’ and has nothing to do with anything that happened during the event. “It’s a big nothing,” Gardner’s source says.

Harvey Mason Jr, the Grammys chief, can be seen headed backstage, where Mike is still being detained.

“For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bullshit. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive,” the 48-year-old said during the Grammys pre-show.

Over two decades have passed since Mike secured his inaugural Grammy victory. In 2003, he earned the prestigious accolade for the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group with “The Whole World,” a collaboration with OutKast.

