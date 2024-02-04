Grammys 2024: Tracy Chapman Joins Luke Combs for Surprise ‘Fast Car’ Performance

Tracy Chapman unexpectedly took the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, where she performed a duet of her iconic song “Fast Car” with Luke Combs. The 59-year-old reclusive folk singer collaborated with the 33-year-old country music star at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, marking her first performance of the hit since 2009.

Both donned coordinated black shirts while Chapman played the guitar. They exchanged verses, maintaining eye contact throughout the performance. In the audience, Taylor Swift, with her country music background, mouthed the lyrics and joined in the applause as the song concluded, prompting the entire audience to rise to their feet in applause.

See a bit of the performance below.

Tracy Chapman, who has not performed in public in years, performs “Fast Car” with Luke Combs at the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/VJg3knUYuV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

Combs described this moment as a “full-circle” experience in an introduction video played before the performance.

Originally released in 1988, “Fast Car” was a hit, reaching No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and earning Tracy Chapman one of her three Grammys that year. Combs’ rendition took it to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in July and secured the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.

In 2023, when Combs’ version gained popularity, Chapman, who hadn’t given an interview in years, expressed her feelings to Billboard in July, stating, “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Combs had frequently covered Chapman’s “Fast Car” during live concerts but officially released his cover as part of his March 2022 album “Gettin’ Old.”