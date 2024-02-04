Grammys In Memoriam 2024: Fantasia, Annie Lennox, Stevie Wonder & More Touching Performances (VIDEO)

Stevie Wonder opened the In Memoriam segment of the 66th Grammy Awards, giving tribute to Tony Bennett before performing alongside a recording of the man and showing those who we lost last year.

Names like Harry Belafonte, Jimmy Buffett, and others appeared on the screen before Annie Lennox took the stage for a secondary performance.

More names, such as Gary Rossington and Sinead O’Connor, appeared before Lennox called for peace around the world.

After that, the carousel of names on faces began to cycle through, with names like Clarence Avant appearing. Lenny Kravitz then came to honor the pioneer as a music executive and the “Black Godfather” of entertainment.

Another performance began, this time featuring Jon Batiste with a rendition of “Lean on Me.”

DJ Mark and Gangsta Boo from Three 6 Mafia and Magoo were also mentioned.

Finally, Oprah Winfrey came out to give a tribute to Tina Turner, following Mylie Cyrus‘ performance, which was also in remembrance of the Rock & Roll legend.

The last performance in her honor was then delivered by The Color Purple‘s Fantasia, where she then took to the crowd to amp the actors and actresses up before continuing her routine on a platform at the center of the stage. She received a standing ovation, and Beyonce was among those praising the performance.

Check out a few moments from the segment below.

(WATCH) Annie Lennox calls for “ceasefire” during In Memoriam performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/AvnXQO1Rus — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 5, 2024

#TinaTurner, you were simply the best. @TasiasWord’s tribute to musical icon was a beautiful way to end our In Memoriam performances. pic.twitter.com/tItlh6eY99 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024

Fantasia Barrino paid tribute to the late Tina Turner during the #GRAMMYs In Memoriam. (: CBS / The Recording Academy) pic.twitter.com/bqt38Dk63h — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) February 5, 2024

Nothing Compares 2 U and your legacy, #SineadOConnor.⁰⁰#AnnieLennox sang her heart out in a tribute to the GRAMMY winner, and the legends we've lost. pic.twitter.com/s3MhNA6cbL — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024