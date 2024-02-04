Grammys In Memoriam 2024: Fantasia, Annie Lennox, Stevie Wonder & More Touching Performances (VIDEO)

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, Annie Lennox 2024 Grammys
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Grammy Awards

 More

Stevie Wonder opened the In Memoriam segment of the 66th Grammy Awards, giving tribute to Tony Bennett before performing alongside a recording of the man and showing those who we lost last year.

Names like Harry Belafonte, Jimmy Buffett, and others appeared on the screen before Annie Lennox took the stage for a secondary performance.

More names, such as Gary Rossington and Sinead O’Connor, appeared before Lennox called for peace around the world.

After that, the carousel of names on faces began to cycle through, with names like Clarence Avant appearing. Lenny Kravitz then came to honor the pioneer as a music executive and the “Black Godfather” of entertainment.

Another performance began, this time featuring Jon Batiste with a rendition of “Lean on Me.”

DJ Mark and Gangsta Boo from Three 6 Mafia and Magoo were also mentioned.

Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs After Three Big Wins at the 2024 Grammys
Related

Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs After Three Big Wins at the 2024 Grammys

Finally, Oprah Winfrey came out to give a tribute to Tina Turner, following Mylie Cyrus‘ performance, which was also in remembrance of the Rock & Roll legend.

The last performance in her honor was then delivered by The Color Purple‘s Fantasia, where she then took to the crowd to amp the actors and actresses up before continuing her routine on a platform at the center of the stage. She received a standing ovation, and Beyonce was among those praising the performance.

Check out a few moments from the segment below.

Grammy Awards

Annie Lennox

Fantasia

Jon Batiste

Lenny Kravitz

Oprah Winfrey

Sinéad O'Connor

Stevie Wonder

Tina Turner

Tony Bennett

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 11, Episode 3
1
‘Old Voight Rage’ Is Coming Back With New ‘Chicago P.D.’ Big Bad
Killer Mike, winner of the 'Best Rap Performance' award for
2
Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs After Three Big Wins at the 2024 Grammys
Miley Cyrus accepts the
3
Miley Cyrus Wins First Grammy After Wowing on the Red Carpet
Jesse Palmer - Bachelorette Season 19 finale
4
How Much Does ‘The Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Make?
2024 Grammys
5
See the Stars on the Red Carpet at 2024 Grammys