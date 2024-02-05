Third Annual Tito’s Shorties Classic Tees Off on Golf Channel

Tito's Shorties Classic
The fan favorite pitch ‘n’ putt golf tournament is back for the third go-round.

The Tito’s Shorties Classic presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka features a game of “Tito’s Texas Team Skins” over nine holes at Butler Pitch & Putt in downtown Austin, Texas.

For the first time ever, PGA Tour professionals join with members of the podcast Bob Does Sports to form three teams competing for laughs, bragging rights and charity. Each team plays for a charitable organization of their choice, with Tito’s donating $350,000 total.

Teams and Their Chosen Charities

Keith Mitchell and Robby Berger: Nantz National Alzheimer Center
Harry Higgs and Nick Stubbe (aka Fat Perez): Fore the Kids Foundation
Joel Dahmen and Joseph Demare (aka Joey Coldcuts): Dahmen Family Foundation

Hally Leadbetter provides commentary for the Golf Channel broadcast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hally Leadbetter (@hallylead)

In the Tito’s Texas Team Skins format, holes 1-2 are worth one skin per hole, holes 3-4 are worth two skins per hole, holes 5-6 are worth three skins per hole, holes 7-8 are worth four skins per hole, and hole 9 is worth five skins. Lowest combined team score wins the hole. If any two teams tie on any hole, all skins roll over to the next hole. Skins continue to roll over until one team’s combined score on a hole wins outright.

Tito’s Shorties Classic, Tuesday, February 6, 10:30/9:30c, Golf Channel (streams next day on Peacock)

