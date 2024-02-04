Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus Celebrates First Win With Night’s Best Performance (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus just won her first Grammy! What better way to celebrate the accolade than with the first official performance of the song that just won? Cyrus’ performance of “Flowers” wowed the crowd and became a quick highlight of the night.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards marked the first time Cyrus was nominated in more than one category. Her album, Endless Summer Vacation, is up for six total nominations, including Album of the Year. Cyrus’ “Flowers” won Best Pop Solo Performance early in the night. She returned to the stage for her performance a newly minted Grammy winner, and she was beaming.

With silver bodysuit with a fringe skirt and big hair, Cyrus channeled the late, great Tina Turner while performing the endlessly catchy song. Her movements on stage also felt like an homage to Turner, and the homage became all the more clear when she changed the song’s style from pop to rock at the end.

Cyrus spoke with the crowd while performing, teasing them for not singing along. “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” she joked. Later in the song, she changed the lyrics to, “Started to cry, and then remembered I… I just won my first Grammy!” The crowd cheered for the elated star.

Cyrus stunned with her raspy, powerhouse vocals, making it all look easy as she danced along to her hit song. See Cyrus’ “Flowers” performance below.

Mariah Carey announced Cyrus’ winning category. The Hannah Montana alum fangirled over Carey before getting into her Grammys acceptance speech.

“I got my lucky No. 3 seat and so there’s a story I want to tell that sums up this moment and I wasn’t going to tell it, but now Mariah’s here,” Cyrus said.

“So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly,” she continued. “And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck. He sat down on the ground he finally let go and he surrendered and he was okay that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”

See fan reactions to Cryus’ powerful “Flowers” performance and her first win below.

