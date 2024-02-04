Miley Cyrus just won her first Grammy! What better way to celebrate the accolade than with the first official performance of the song that just won? Cyrus’ performance of “Flowers” wowed the crowd and became a quick highlight of the night.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards marked the first time Cyrus was nominated in more than one category. Her album, Endless Summer Vacation, is up for six total nominations, including Album of the Year. Cyrus’ “Flowers” won Best Pop Solo Performance early in the night. She returned to the stage for her performance a newly minted Grammy winner, and she was beaming.

With silver bodysuit with a fringe skirt and big hair, Cyrus channeled the late, great Tina Turner while performing the endlessly catchy song. Her movements on stage also felt like an homage to Turner, and the homage became all the more clear when she changed the song’s style from pop to rock at the end.

Cyrus spoke with the crowd while performing, teasing them for not singing along. “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” she joked. Later in the song, she changed the lyrics to, “Started to cry, and then remembered I… I just won my first Grammy!” The crowd cheered for the elated star.

Cyrus stunned with her raspy, powerhouse vocals, making it all look easy as she danced along to her hit song. See Cyrus’ “Flowers” performance below.

miley cyrus performing flowers. pic.twitter.com/u2O3ngCgTl — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) February 5, 2024

Miley Cyrus performing flowers for the first time ever… this is iconic #grammys pic.twitter.com/T2gDpIYK6g — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 5, 2024

Miley Cyrus closes out her #Grammys performance with a Rock version of Flowers pic.twitter.com/QIFhTmVPr1 — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) February 5, 2024

Mariah Carey announced Cyrus’ winning category. The Hannah Montana alum fangirled over Carey before getting into her Grammys acceptance speech.

“I got my lucky No. 3 seat and so there’s a story I want to tell that sums up this moment and I wasn’t going to tell it, but now Mariah’s here,” Cyrus said.

“So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly,” she continued. “And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck. He sat down on the ground he finally let go and he surrendered and he was okay that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”

See fan reactions to Cryus’ powerful “Flowers” performance and her first win below.

miley cyrus being so happy that mariah carey handed her her first grammy is so pure pic.twitter.com/y8NxNrXaJj — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 5, 2024

this is for plastic hearts, the climb, midnight sky, party in the usa, wrecking ball, nothing breaks like a heart, slide away and hannah montana! https://t.co/64HBPcXfOr pic.twitter.com/AIBvo6uBbe — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) February 5, 2024

Miley Cyrus accepting her first grammy… I’m emotional #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/S9aeTLpUzA — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 5, 2024

miley cyrus stans we’ve come so far pic.twitter.com/aum37QKfnp — zae (@itszaeok) February 5, 2024

MILEY CYRUS IS OFFICIALLY A GRAMMY WINNER pic.twitter.com/wdwxAtO0o3 — jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) February 5, 2024

Miley Cyrus slaying in a bob mackie mini dress during her performance this is truly her night ✨ pic.twitter.com/8F9ldgDgN3 — sam (@pinkmochhi) February 5, 2024

miley cyrus is a superstar pic.twitter.com/xCBkRVBfuM — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) February 5, 2024

miley cyrus is a legend. pic.twitter.com/noQ7Pqe8lP — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 5, 2024

miley cyrus getting her first grammy by mariah carey is absolutely iconic — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 5, 2024