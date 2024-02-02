‘Wheel of Fortune’: See Pat Sajak’s Mean Reaction as Contestant Loses Out on $100,000

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Meanie Pat Sajak showed his devilish side on Thursday’s (February 1) episode of Wheel of Fortune as he made a contestant open her own prize envelope only to reveal she lost out on a massive $100,000.

The contestant in question was Shalocmont Jacobs, from Richmond, California, who had been waiting to get on the show for 20 years. Jacobs shared with Sajak that she tried to audition for Wheel over 20 years ago, but her old beat-up vehicle broke down on her way to the tryouts in San Francisco.

Now, some 20 years later, Jacobs finally had her shot on the long-running game show, and she certainly made the most of it.

She faced off against Jacqueline DiPasquale, a drummer and former pageant titleholder from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and Joey Johnson, a single dog dad and wedding DJ from Watertown, New York.

Things were close between Jacobs and DiPasquale after the first few rounds, while Johnson trailed well behind. But, by the end of the Express round, Jacobs had powered ahead, amassing $23,750 cash and a trip to Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

By the end of regular play, DiPasquale ended up in last place with just $3,000; Johnson came in second with $5,650; and Jacobs comfortably held onto the top spot with $25,750, advancing herself to the Bonus Round.

Jacobs picked the dreaded Phrase category and the additional letters “M, D, C, and A” to go with the provided “R, S, T, L, N, and E.”

The three-word puzzle read: “_T’S _ E _ _ ND ME.”

As the timer ran down, Jacobs made her guesses, including “It’s Been Me/It’s Being Me,” but struggled to land on the correct answer.

“Ironically,” Sajak said as Vanna White revealed the correct answer, “It’s Beyond Me.”

Jacobs took the loss in good spirits, laughing at her misfortune. With this, Sajak took the chance to have a little fun. After glancing at the prize envelope, the long-time host said with a sigh, “Well, you know the important thing…”

“No?” Jacobs said, recognizing that she’d just missed out on a huge prize.

Sajak then handed the envelope to Jacobs, asking, “Do you want to show them?”

Jacobs then opened the envelope to reveal she’d lost out on the $100,000 bonus prize.

“I wanted you to at least hold it,” Sajak quipped as the studio audience groaned.

“Hey, before you ‘Oh!’ too much,” Sajak said, “this young lady’s won $25,750 cash.”

Despite Sajak’s playful teasing, Jacobs said she’s “excited” with her winnings.