‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Anticipate Exciting Two-Day Grand Finale Following Group 1 Semifinal
As the endless tournament continues on Jeopardy!, the group 1 semifinals come to a close, with Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio; Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois; and Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri. However, the outcome of this last semifinal match from Group 1 got fans excited, as the next lineup of competing contestants is sure to make for a spectacle.
Before the break, Ron found the first Daily Double and lost $3,200, which left Michael in the lead with $4,400 and Erin with $0. However, as we entered Double Jeopardy, Ron was able to elevate his score to $2,800, with Michael still in the lead at $7,400 and Erin with $600.
Michael found the second Daily Double and also answered incorrectly, dropping his score by $2,000. The same thing happened once again with the final Daily Double, which Ron answered incorrectly, dropping his score $3,000. However, by that point, Michael’s lead was secured, going into Final Jeopardy with $17,800, Ron with $8,200, and Erin with $2,600. The clue for Final Jeopardy, “American Musicians,” had the following clue: “Also an author, this singer who had 5 top 40 hits in the 1970s was called the “Pirate Laureate.””
Michael and Erin answered Jimmy Buffet correctly on Final Jeopardy, with Michael betting 0 to advance with 17,800.
“Well one thing’s for sure, this will be a two-day final for the ages,” the top comment on the Jeopardy! Subreddit said.
“So it’s The Giant Killer vs The Comeback Psychiatrist vs The Last Michael in the finals,” another posted. “As much as I want to see Juveria complete the journey from Second Chance to ToC, it’s gonna be a hard fought victory for whoever wins.”
Of course, they’re referring to Michael and previous winners Juveria and Andy, who will go against each other in a two-day finals beginning tomorrow.
