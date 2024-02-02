A New ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith,’ Animated Fantasies, ‘Transplant’ Abroad, Analyzing a Horror Master

David Lee/Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Series Premiere

Till death do they part—not such a stretch for the newly married (in fake name only) globe-trotting assassins known only as John and Jane Smith (Atlanta’s Donald Glover and PEN15’s Maya Erskine, both terrific). In a series adaptation of the 2005 film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the new Smiths barely get to know each other before they’re off on their first assignment—and early on we learn what happens to Johns and Janes who’ve reached their expiration date. (It isn’t pretty.) Till then, it’s a fun and stylish ride that meshes the romcom conventions of bicker-banter-swoon with the tension of a spy thriller. The guest casting is impressive, with appearances by the likes of Alexander Skarsgård, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Sharon Horgan, Billy Campbell, Sarah Paulson, Ron Perlman and more. All eight episodes are available for binge-watching.

DreamWorks Animation

Orion and the Dark

Movie Premiere

A charming animated fantasy stars Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) as the voice of the Dark, an entity whose mission is to get anxious young Orion (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) to face his fears—most notably of the dark. They set off on a nighttime journey where Orion encounters other nocturnal beings including Dreams (Angela Bassett), Sleep (What We Do in the Shadows’ Natasia Demetriou), Unexplained Noises (Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel) and Insomnia (Nat Faxon). By the time Light (Ike Barinholtz) returns, will Orion have conquered his neuroses?

Paramount Pictures/Paramount+

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Movie Premiere

Based on a children’s book series, a family-friendly animated action-adventure tells the story of Chinese-American teen Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo), who discovers hidden powers revealing his destiny as a Guardian of humanity. Training under a mythical tiger (Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding), Tom sets out to reunite 12 Zodiac warriors to take on the evil Loo (Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh), who’s been biding her time to cause humanity a world of hurt.

Transplant

8/7c

With only one episode left in its third season, the medical drama continues to split its focus between Bash’s (Hamza Haq) return to his Middle East roots, volunteering at a refugee camp in Lebanon, and turmoil back at Canada’s York Memorial Hospital. While Bash stays busy during a cholera outbreak, reuniting with a one-time friend who betrayed him, the doctors at York rally to save nurse practitioner Claire (Torri Higginson), the victim of a brutal stabbing.

Shudder

Dario Argento Panico

Documentary Premiere

The streamer dedicated to horror salutes one of the masters, Italian director Dario Argento (Suspiria), with the premiere of Simone Scafidi’s stylish documentary profile. “Everything in Argento’s movies is trying to kill you,” says Guillermo del Toro, one of many admirers. Argento discusses his craft along with his daughter Asia Argento, who began acting in his films as a teenager.

