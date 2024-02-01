‘Dave’: FX Networks Series Goes on Hiatus

FX Networks series Dave is taking a break as the show’s co-creator and star Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky, steps away to resume his music career.

According to Variety, FX Networks released a statement surrounding the series as viewers have been waiting to hear about whether or not the show would return for Season 4.

“After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures. That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP.”

In other words, the show hasn’t been renewed for Season 4, and it hasn’t been canceled, it’s merely on pause or hiatus as Burd continues to develop his already successful music career. Going by the stage name Lil Dicky, Burd has collaborated with several performers which was reflected in the series loosely inspired by his real life.

Originally debuting in 2020, Dave follows the titular character played by Burd who believes he’s destined to become one of the best rappers of all time. All he has to do is convince his friends, and with their help, ultimately the world.

Co-created by Burd and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Jeff Schaffer, they executive-produced the series starring GaTa, Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. Dave has also welcomed various guest stars over its three-season run ranging from Rachel McAdams to Brad Pitt.

“Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true. But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well,” Burd said of the choice to step away. “For the past 5 years, I’ve poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership.”

This wouldn’t be the first time an FX project has taken a break as Donald Glover‘s Atlanta took nearly four years to air its third season after its second. Stay tuned for more on the show as we await news on the hiatus’ end. Until then, check out episodes of Dave anytime on Hulu.

Dave, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Hulu