What’s in Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Queue? ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ ‘The Comeback,’ ‘PEN15’ & More

Movie scream queen. Scott Pilgrim star. Fargo femme fatale. Mary Elizabeth Winstead has quite the range.

But when it comes to what she loves to watch, the costar of A Gentleman in Moscow—opposite husband Ewan McGregor—prefers “comedies that end up breaking your heart.”

From her third onscreen project with her husband to HBO and streaming hits, here are the six shows Winstead currently has at the top of her watchlist.

A Gentleman in Moscow, Sundays, 8/7c, Showtime, Available Fridays, Paramount+ With Showtime

Ewan McGregor in 'A Gentleman in Moscow' series premiere
Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

A Gentleman in Moscow, Paramount+

Winstead costars with McGregor (above) in the limited series about a Russian count imprisoned in a hotel. “I think he brings that element of lightness to something that ends up being devastating.”

Dave Burd, Gina Hecht, David Paymer in 'Dave' Season 2 Episode 8
Byron Cohen / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dave, Hulu

The fictionalized version of would-be rap star Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky (above), “seems silly” but becomes something “incredibly profound and heartbreaking,” says Winstead.

Lisa Kudrow in The Comeback - 'Valerie Gets What She Really Wants'
Colleen Hayes / HBO / Everett Collection

The Comeback, Max

Seeing Lisa Kudrow’s (above) turn as a B-list actress hoping for a return to the spotlight means watching “a comedy master,” Winstead says. “I just think she’s an absolute genius.”

BEEF - Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, 'Figures of Light'
Netflix / Everett Collection

Beef, Netflix

“I’m certainly not the only one who loves this,” says Winstead of the award-winning dramedy about a road rage feud with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun (above). “I found it surprising and beautiful and I was so sad when it ended. I felt connected to those characters.

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, ‘Runaway'
©Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection

Pen15, Hulu

Winstead is amazed by this comedy with creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (above, from left) starring as 13-year-old versions of themselves. “You feel so much for them and everything they’re going through,” she says.

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal
Max

The Rehearsal, Max

In his lauded offbeat docu-comedy, Nathan Fielder (above) helps people rehearse difficult situations before they happen. “I absolutely loved it,” Winstead says. “It was like nothing else I’ve ever seen before, and I told everyone to go watch it.”

