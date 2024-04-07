What’s in Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Queue? ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ ‘The Comeback,’ ‘PEN15’ & More

Movie scream queen. Scott Pilgrim star. Fargo femme fatale. Mary Elizabeth Winstead has quite the range.

But when it comes to what she loves to watch, the costar of A Gentleman in Moscow—opposite husband Ewan McGregor—prefers “comedies that end up breaking your heart.”

From her third onscreen project with her husband to HBO and streaming hits, here are the six shows Winstead currently has at the top of her watchlist.

A Gentleman in Moscow, Sundays, 8/7c, Showtime, Available Fridays, Paramount+ With Showtime