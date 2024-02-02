Super Bowl 2024: Jeremy Renner Dances for Silk, Patrick Stewart Throws Arnold & More Must-See Ads (VIDEO)
Super Bowl LVIII may not air for a while, but several of the big game’s TV ads are already hitting the internet in anticipation of the sports event.
While ads and commercials are often an annoyance to TV viewers any other time of the year, the Super Bowl gets a free pass as some fans tune in merely to see what advertisers have come up with for the highly-coveted airtime they’ll receive on the big day on Sunday, February 11 on CBS.
Between the touchdowns and halftime show featuring headliner Usher, fans will get to enjoy the silliness that different companies have in store. So far, it’s a star-studded ad lineup with commercials for Pringles, Doritos, Silk, Paramount+, and more featuring famous faces, including Chris Pratt, Jenna Ortega, Jeremy Renner, and Patrick Stewart, to name a few.
Scroll down for a closer look at the ads coming to TV screens this Super Bowl season, and stay tuned as we expand the roundup in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.
‘Sir Patrick Stewart Throws a Hail Arnold’ for Paramount+
Jenna Ortega in ‘Where did Dinamita go?’
Jeremy Renner & His Daughter ‘Feel Planty Good’ in Silk’s Big Game Spot
Martin Lawrence Asks Shannon Sharpe to ‘Hold My Oikos’
Chris Pratt’s ‘Uncanny’ Pringles Ad
Kate McKinnon and Mayo Cat for Hellman’s
Anthony Hopkins ‘Unleashes His Inner Wred Dragon’ for Wrexham’s STōK Cold Brew Ad
Oreos Change the World
Budweiser’s ‘Super Bowl LVIII Old School Delivery’
Tina Fey Teams with Booking.com
‘Aubrey Plaza Clashes With Her Co-star’ for Mountain Dew
‘You’ve Been e.l.f.ing Summoned’
Rob Riggle in Miller Lite’s ‘Running of the Beer Ads’
The Beckhams do Uber Eats
Post Malone Teams With Bud Light
Jason Sudeikis in Michelob Ultra’s ‘Get Out There’
Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII, Sunday, February 11, 2024, on CBS