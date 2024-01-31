‘Colin From Accounts’ Returning for Season 2 at Paramount+

The hit Australian comedy starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer will be back on Paramount+.

The streaming service has picked up the second season of Colin From Accounts, produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios and commissioned by the Foxtel Group. (It was renewed in August 2023.) Brammall and Dyer, in addition to starring, also write and executive produce. The new season is currently in production in Australia. Season 1, which holds a 100 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was released in Australia in December 2022, then in the U.S. in November 2023.

“We’re SUPER EXCITED that Paramount+ has the good taste and exquisite judgment to renew us for another season,” said Brammall and Dyer in a statement.

Added Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+, “Colin From Accounts quickly won over audiences with its quirky, relatable storylines and lovable characters. Patrick and Harriet are crafting another phenomenal season, and we can’t wait to share what is next for Ashley, Gordon and Colin.”

The comedy follows Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who were brought together by a nipple flash, a car accident and an injured dog in the first season. The cast also features Emma Harvie as Megan, Helen Thomson as Lynelle, Genevieve Hegney as Chiara, Michael Logo as Brett, and Tai Hara as James.

The first season won three Australian Logie Awards (for Outstanding Comedy Program, Outstanding Actor, and Outstanding Actress), the Australia’s Screen Producers Awards for Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year, the Best Comedy and the Equity Ensemble Award for Best Comedy, the 2023 Rose d’Or Nominee: Comedy Drama & Sitcom, the C21 International Drama Awards for Comedy-Drama Series, and numerous 2024 AACTA Award Nominations.

Brammall, Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson, and Ian Collie serve as Season 2 executive producers and Kevin Greene will produce.

Colin From Accounts, Season 2, TBA, Paramount+