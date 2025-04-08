Colin From Accounts has officially been renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+, with the comedy preparing to deliver another round of laughs from real-life spouses Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall.

The Australian import’s latest chapter promises fans a little more closure after Season 2’s cliffhanger as Dyer and Brammall speak out about Season 3’s pick-up. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the forthcoming season, including when it’s likely to return, who is set to feature in it, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come.

When will Colin From Accounts Season 3 premiere?

Colin From Accounts Season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date quite yet, but stay tuned as the latest chapter comes together for updates. When Season 3 does arrive, it will stream exclusively in the United States on Paramount+.

What has been said about Colin From Accounts Season 3 renewal?

“We’re very excited to bring you Season 3 of our show,” Brammall and Dyer said in a shared statement. “To be honest, with the way we ended Season 2, it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won’t leave you hanging like that again. Probably.”

As fans of the series will recall, Brammall’s Gordon awkwardly asked Dyer’s Ashley to marry him at a wedding for her best friend, leaving the couple’s relationship in a seemingly precarious position. Where things will pick up between the duo remains to be seen at this time, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed their shared dog, Colin, will be back for more cute moments.

The series, for those less familiar with the characters, follows brewery owner Gordon and medical student Ashley, who have a fateful meet-cute that leaves stray pup Colin injured. Aiding the dog back to health, the duo find themselves romantically linked, leading to an array of antics.

Who will star in Colin From Accounts Season 2?

As mentioned above, Brammall and Dyer will reprise their roles as Gordon and Ashley as they also continue their roles as writers and executive producers. Additional performers haven’t been confirmed, but Season 2 featured Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, Glenn Hazeldine, Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus, and Broden Kelly.

Who makes Colin From Accounts Season 2?

Colin From Accounts is commissioned by the Foxtel group and produced for television by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. The series is executive produced by Brammall, Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson, and Ian Collie. Kevin Greene serves as a producer.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 3 as it comes together, and let us know what you hope to see from the series when it returns.

