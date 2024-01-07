Wild ‘Evil’ Season 4 Scenes Teased — Plus EPs on Andrea Martin’s Instinct for Comedy (PHOTOS)

We never know what to expect on Evil, and if the first photos from Season 4 tell us anything, it’s that that will continue to be the case.

The new episodes do not yet have a premiere date on Paramount+, but considering how long it’s been since the Season 3 finale — August 2022 — we’ll gladly take whatever content we can get. The photos, which you can see above and below, tease the cases coming up that Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) will be dealing with as well as an unusual confessional scene and Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) continuing to prove no one should mess with her. Not pictured? Michael Emerson‘s Leland, Christine Lahti‘s Sheryl, or Kurt Fuller‘s Boggs.

“How much do we love Sister Andrea?” executive producer Michelle King said when TV Insider spoke with her and Robert recently about the photo seen below.

“I love the exterminating angel aspect to it,” Robert added. “We wanted them to use a stunt woman. There was a stunt woman dressed up like her ready to go. But Andrea Martin’s first instinct is, ‘That’s not as funny. If the stunt woman does it, it’s not as funny.’ And so, yeah, she risks life and limb for us, for comedy.”

Evil Season 3 ended with Kristen learning Leland used her missing egg and they’re going to be parents as well as her husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) returning home and having flashes of the time he spent locked up by Leland and Sheryl … then joining Boggs, demons, and a demon baby in the addition to the Bouchard house.

“Tonally, we found a sweet spot in Season 3 of this balance between how much comedy and how much horror you could have in each episode,” Robert told us after the finale.

As for the pop-up book at the end going from the finale title, “The Demon of the End,” to “The Angel of the Beginning,” Robert noted that things could change since the writers’ room hadn’t gotten together yet for Season 4, but that “was supposed to be that there is something hopeful, that it’s not all a season that is ending with everybody in the s**t. There is some hope there, which we think there is. In fact, the original intent at the end was to have that angel coming out of the pop-up book to say the word ‘hope,’ but that felt a little corny to us. So just the image, we hope, gets this idea that we’re not just ending on the worst thing, we’re ending on some possibility of transcending the evil.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the new season that are sure to have you begin speculating.

Evil, Season 4, TBA, Paramount+