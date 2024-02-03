‘Quantum Leap’ Star Caitlin Bassett Teases How Finale Sets Up Different Season 3

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Quantum Leap Newsletter:

There are only a few episodes of Quantum Leap Season 2 left—the two-hour finale airs February 20 at 9/8c on NBC—and after a tease star Caitlin Bassett gave TV Insider about how it ends, we already know we’re going to need it to be renewed. (NBC has yet to make a decision about the show’s future).

Season 1 ended with the team expecting Ben (Raymond Lee) to finally make it home—the series began with him leaping, losing his memories in the process, and unable to find his way back—only for him to go missing for three years for them. They thought he died, while for him, no time passed and he just moved on to the next leap, which was when they found him.

“At the end of Season 1, we didn’t know how the chapter was going to turn. It took to the beginning of Season 2, heck actually the end of the first episode of Season 2 to really be like, oh, this is a new show, a new season of the same show. It’s not the exact same setup. Something has changed,” Bassett tells us. “The end of Season 2 tells you exactly how different Season 3 is going to be.”

Furthermore, she reveals when we asked for her hopes for Addison going forward, “my wish list is a third season—and you’ll see why.”

For some reason, we can’t help but wonder if we might see Addison leaping; she was, after all, supposed to be the one doing that until Ben did so without telling anyone. All Bassett would say is, “It gets very exciting. And again, you’re going to know exactly what’s different about Season 3 by the end of Season 2.”

Looking back on this season so far, she has to call out shooting the scenes in Egypt for Episode 8, and not just because of the location! One of her favorite scenes to film is “when me, Ben, and Hannah [Eliza Taylor] were in the hotel and Hannah talks to me, and it was because you’re like, ‘Oh, this is happening. I exist in a real way in this scene that I don’t usually get to in the leaps [as a hologram],'” she explains. Ben has encountered Hannah on multiple leaps and told her the truth about who he is.

Her other favorite was in Episode 4, when Ben and Addison said what they needed to about the time that was three years for her (and she moved on) and nothing for him. “Ben finally is like, ‘You didn’t wait for me,’ and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to tell you what I did do,’ and there was just something about it, about it as an actor and as Ray’s friend,” Bassett recalls. “We just went for it. And it was very hard to do, but it was so fun. You really felt like this is where these characters are, and they are so far apart now. It is different. And it created this chasm that the show got to fill with the other holograms, and it was just so cool.” Addison is back as Ben’s hologram now, though we’ll have to wait to see if she tells him she’s engaged to Tom (Peter Gadiot).

