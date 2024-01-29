Amanda Davies Dies at 42: Mother Erika Slezak of ‘One Life to Live’ Mourns Loss

Erika Slezak, known for her longstanding role as Viki on ABC‘s One Life To Live, mourns the death of her daughter, Amanda Davies, who played a younger version of Viki on the show years prior.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who died very suddenly,” a post on Slezak’s official website reads. “The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Davies was born in 1981, a year after her brother Michael, to parents Brian Davies and Slezak. She is known for playing a teenage version of the alum’s character in flashback scenes in 2003. This was her only on-screen role outside of a short called The Gift and a couple of portrayals as herself on Soapography and the soap star biography Intimate Portrait.

There are currently no details as to the cause of death, and the news comes via a post from Slezak’s fan club president, Walter Miller.

As of October 2023, Amanda was 42 years old.

Slezak began her soap star reign when she took over the role of Victoria “Viki” Lord in 1971 from Gillian Spencer and Joanne Dorian. Over her decades on the show, she earned a record number of six Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress and was nominated nine times.

The long-running daytime soap lost two alums, Kamar de los Reyes and Ellen Holly, in December 2023.

De los Reyes passed away in Los Angeles on December 24 following a brief battle with cancer. Meanwhile, Holly, who served as the first Black actress to become a recurring soap star on the series, died earlier in the month on December 6 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx at 92 years old.

One Life To Live had been on the air since 1968 until it was canceled in 2012 when it saw a short-lived revival as a web series a year later.