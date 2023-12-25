Kamar de los Reyes Dies: ‘One Life to Live’ Star Was 56

Kamar de los Reyes, best known for playing Antonia Vega on One Life to Live, has died at the age of 56.

De los Reyes passed away in Los Angeles on December 24, according to a family spokesperson (via The Hollywood Reporter). His death comes following a brief battle with cancer.

De los Reyes began his career with roles in the Bobby Rosa 1988 musical Salsa and 1989’s East L.A. Warriors. He then added to his list of film credits with 1989’s Ghetto Blaster and 1990’s Coldfire. His other movie roles came in Da Vinci’s War, Nixon, In Search of a Dream, Love & Suicide, LA Apocalypse, and Amelia 2.0.

He starred as Antonio Vega, a former gang member who, after time behind bars, became a layer, then a cop, in nearly 300 episodes of One Life to Live, off and on from 1995 to 2009.

“His chapter is closed in my heart. I cut those ties in 2009—I think he came full circle and I think he’s done, I’m certainly done,” De los Reyes told TV Insider in 2018. “I had an amazing time and I will be forever grateful to One Life to Live, Antonio Vega, and, of course, my wonderful fans for the time I spent there.”

His other TV credits include Valley of the Dolls, Four Corners (pictured above), and Sleepy Hollow. His guest spots included ER, New York Undercover, Swift Justice, Promised Land, Total Recall 2070, Touched by an Angel, Early Edition, Law & Order, CSI: Miami, The Mentalist, Blue Bloods, Major Crimes, Castle, MacGyver, SEAL Team, and The Rookie. He joined All American in a recurring role in Season 4 in 2022. Yet-to-be-released appearances include Washington Black, Sterling K. Brown‘s Hulu series, as well as the new Daredevil.

The actor is also known for voicing Raul Menendez, a villain in four Call of Duty video games.

The actor is survived by his parents, wife Sherri Saum, three sons, two brothers, and two sisters.