Chiefs vs. Ravens, Lions vs. 49ers in NFL Conference Championship Games

Four teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVIII.

The NFL playoffs continue Sunday, January 28, with the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship and the Detroit Lions at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs reached the AFC title game with a 27-24 defeat of the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. (Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce were very excited.) Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the AFC’s top seed, brushed off the Houston Texans 34-10 to advance. They’ll host the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday at 3/2c on CBS.

In the NFC, the top-seeded 49ers pulled off a close one against the Green Bay Packers 24-21 to host the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the Niners face Jared Goff (pictured above), Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions. Fox airs the game Sunday at 6:30/5:30c.

The Lions are one of only four NFL teams to have never played in the Super Bowl, and they’ll be big underdogs (and sentimental favorites) going up against the 49ers. The last time the Lions were one game away from the Super Bowl was in the 1991 season, and the world was a very different place:

Super Bowl LVIII is Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. CBS airs the game.