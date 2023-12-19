‘FBI’ First Look: Agents Get Serious for Season 6 Premiere Case (PHOTOS)

It’s business as usual when FBI gets back to work for Season 6, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the premiere.

The CBS procedural drama returns on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 8/7c, and in our exclusive photos below, the entire team — Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane), Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), and Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza), as well as from the JOC (Joint Operations Center) Ian Lim (James Chen) — is focused on the case. “All the Rage” will see the team jump into action when a bus explosion kills several innocent people. Plus, Scola will try to navigate how best to balance fatherhood with the job.

Season 5 ended with Nina (Shantel VanSanten) giving birth — via C-section, with complications. In fact, the doctor warned Scola that they might only be able to save one of them and it would be up to him to choose. Fortunately, both lived, and Scola and Nina named the baby after his brother, Douglas. Now, VanSanten has moved over to Most Wanted for its fifth season, but she will remain part of Scola’s life (obviously), and we’ll have to wait to see how much we see the two onscreen together going forward.

Tuesdays will once again feature three hours of FBI shows on CBS, with International and Most Wanted following at 9/8c and 10/9c. With the late start, the season will be shorter, with 10-13 episodes.

Scroll down to check out photos from the Season 6 premiere “All the Rage.”

