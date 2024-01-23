‘NCIS: LA’ Star Daniela Ruah & Boomer Esiason to Host CBS’ 2024 ‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials’

NCIS: Los Angeles may have ended after a 14-season run in May 2023, but star Daniela Ruah will be back on CBS just before premiere week. (She’ll also be directing episodes of NCIS and Hawai’i this season.)

Ruah and CBS Sports’ Boomer Esiason will host Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown, airing on Friday, February 9 at 8/7c. (It will also be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and the next day on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.) This will air just ahead of the Super Bowl on February 11 on CBS. (New drama Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, will premiere right after the game.)

With the interactive special (now in its 23rd year), airing from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the site of Super Bowl LVIII, viewers will be able to vote live to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial. It will feature iconic commercials including Coke’s Mean Joe, Budweiser’s Lamb Streaker, and the E*Trade Baby. Throughout its long history, 12 different Super Bowl commercials have ranked either first or second in viewer voting. Esiason and Ruah will rank these finalists in an Ultimate Countdown before revealing their top two favorites. Then that’s where viewers come in, and they’ll be the ones to decide the winner via a live online vote at the end of the show, by scanning a QR code that will appear on their screen. Voting will be open for viewers in the East Coast and Central time zones.

Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier will return as a longtime contributor, providing sideline commentary, with behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks of the 2024 spots, including the return of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown is produced by Film 45 and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is executive producer for JUMA Entertainment, and Ben Bitonti and Tony Lanni are executive producers for Film 45. Robert Dalrymple, Eric Smith, and Dino Shorte serve as the producers.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown, Premiere, Friday, February 9, 8/7c, CBS