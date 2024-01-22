‘Ghosts’: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 3

Ghosts is less than a month away from returning for Season 3 on CBS, and it’s been quite some time since viewers checked into Woodstone for a visit, so it would be understandable if you need a little refresher to remember where things were left off.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the key details you may want to remember before Season 3 kicks off (beware of Season 2 spoilers ahead).

One of the Ghosts Got “Sucked Off”

We’ve been over this a few times, and perhaps it’s not the detail fans are going to forget so easily, but it must be reiterated that one of the ghosts at Woodstone was “sucked off,” a.k.a. passed over to the other side in Season 2’s final moments. Who was it though? That’s the biggest mystery sure to be solved when the show returns for Season 3.

Alberta’s Murder Has Been Solved

Alberta’s (Danielle Pinnock) untimely death was finally explained as her killer was revealed to be Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) son, who did it out of jealousy as he was having an affair with Alberta’s boyfriend. The secret caused a brief rift between Hetty and Alberta, who eventually came to a mutual understanding and made up.

Isaac and Nigel Are Engaged

Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) ended up taking their romance to another level by getting engaged. Is there a ghost wedding in the future? It’s certainly something we’d like to see, even if poor Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) can’t.

Thorfinn’s Son Lives Next Door



Not long into the second season, fans discovered that the ghost of Thorfinn’s (Devan Chandler Long) son resides at the bed and breakfast down the road from Woodstone. While the spirits are contained to their separate properties, loud yelling allows them to communicate with one another. Perhaps we’ll see some more father-son bonding between the two?

Pete Attended His Daughter’s Wedding

Pete (Richie Moriarty) had the opportunity to walk his daughter down the aisle, even if she couldn’t see him, as she held her wedding at Woodstone. The sweet event allowed Pete to share in a family milestone, something he’s missed while living as a ghost at the sprawling estate. Could his family return for more celebrations? We wouldn’t turn our backs on such an opportunity.

Hetty & Trevor’s Business Arrangement

Hetty and pants-less Wall Street bro Trevor (Asher Grodman) came to a mutual agreement to be “friends with benefits,” after she learned to loosen up her restrictive Gilded Age morals. What resulted was a rather comedic dynamic between the total opposites we’d be willing to see more of.

Sasappis’ Car Situationship

One loophole viewers learned about in the Ghosts universe is that ghosts who died in a car will be confined to that vehicle for their afterlife. Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) experienced this firsthand after striking up a romance with one of these car ghosts. Sadly, the car life is no life for Woodstone’s haunts, but we’re eager to see if there are any other technicalities to uncover when it comes to the spirit world.

Flower & Thorfinn Giving Romance a Try

Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thorfinn finally explored the idea of romance. Will they continue to do so, or will the spotlight turn to another pair? Only time will tell.

And of course, we all know Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay have continued to expand their business at Woodstone and will continue to in Season 3. Stay tuned for what’s to come as we look ahead to the next chapter, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing when Ghosts picks back up.

Ghosts, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 15, 8:30/7:30c, CBS