‘Ghosts’: Which Spirits Are Definitely Returning & Who May Not Be

Ghosts‘ third season is closer than ever with the premiere a mere month away, but as we approach the coveted day, the big question still remains: Which ghost was “sucked off” at the end of Season 2?

The CBS comedy left viewers with quite the cliffhanger as “livings” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sat in their driveway as a beam of light shone on their lavish Woodstone estate. Knowing that the beam means one of the spirits could be passing onto the other side, we can’t help but wonder if any of the main ghosts are going to be among the missing.

Teased in a newly-released promo, the show is leaning into the idea that one of the spirits might actually be gone when the show picks back up, but some cast members have teased some reassurances of their returns, offering a more defined picture of possibilities.

Having both received ASTRA awards in the new year, Ambudkar and Danielle Pinnock, who plays Alberta, posed with their accolades on set in costume, teasing that the Jazz-age singer will be sticking around to belt out more tunes in Woodstone.

Additionally, Román Zaragoza who plays Sasappis shared images of himself in costume on social media, captioning the snapshots, “Season 3 .”

While no other stars who play spirits have confirmed their returns, both Asher Grodman and Rebecca Wisocky, who play pantless Wall Street trader Trevor and robber baron wife Hetty, have shared the Season 3 promo (embedded above) on their respective social media profiles.

While the missing spirit may not be from the core group, there is room for speculation. When it comes to the world of Ghosts, there’s always room to expand the lore, and we’re wondering if there’s a chance that one ghost could get “sucked off” and then return to Woodstone?

Sheila Carrasco, who plays fan-favorite Hippie Flower, recently had a baby, close to the start of Season 3’s delayed production. Could the cliffhanger be used as a loophole to give Carrasco a little extra time off? We’re certainly in support if it means Flower will return to our screens in the near future, but for now, this is merely speculation.

But there are other variables that might support this theory as Carrasco would have been pregnant while the show was still filming Season 2 in early 2023, giving her and the writers time to plan an explanation for her temporary absence.

Additionally, Ambudkar posted an acceptance speech for his ASTRA award and accidentally forgot to mention Carrasco, correcting the error in his caption. While it could have been a simple oversight, perhaps it’s proof of her absence from set at the moment, like an “out of sight out of mind” situation. Again, this is merely speculation, but an interesting idea we’re eager to potentially see explored.

What do you think of this theory? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more on Ghosts as we approach the Season 3 premiere.

Ghosts, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 15, 8:30/7:30c, CBS