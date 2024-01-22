Mayim Bialik might have been fired from Jeopardy! and had her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat canceled, but she will be back on our screens tonight, Monday, January 22, on HGTV.

The Big Bang Theory alum made the announcement on her Instagram page on Friday, January 19, revealing she will be appearing on the latest episode of Celebrity IOU, the renovation series hosted by the Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

“Can you handle me renovating with @jonathanscott and @mrdrewscott? I bet you can,” Bialik wrote alongside a teaser for the upcoming episode. “My episode of #CelebIOU which we filmed last year airs on @HGTV on Monday Jan 22 at 8 pm ET/PT!”

The show, which is on its seventh season, sees home renovation experts Drew and Jonathan helping Hollywood A-list celebrities surprise their loved ones with splendid and heart-warming home renovations.

According to the official synopsis for Monday’s episode, Bialik calls on Jonathan and Drew “to transform her longtime bestie’s overgrown backyard into an oasis; with an outdoor kitchen and studio for writing and yoga, the renovation provides tranquility and space for hosting friends.”

The teaser shows Bialik getting down and dirty, using a saw, hammering nails, and even driving a front-end loader truck. “I might cry,” she says in one scene as the impressive new garden is revealed to her friend for the first time.

Previous guests on this season of Celebrity IOU included Regina Hall, Anna Faris, Ray Romano, and Fran Drescher. Upcoming guests include Sterling K. Brown, Rosario Dawson, and Zoe Saldaña.

Bialik’s episode marks her first TV appearance since being dropped as host of Jeopardy! back in December. While Sony Television claimed the decision was made to “maintain continuity” for viewers, other reports suggested executives were frustrated after Bialik refused to host during last summer’s WGA strike.

The Jeopardy! firing came just months after Fox canceled Bialik’s comedy series Call Me Kat after three seasons.

On December 31, Bialik shared a message with her Instagram followers, writing, “As the rain washes away 2023, I can’t help but hope it’s making way for a brighter 2024. Wishing you a year filled with joy and new beginnings!”

Bialik still hosts her mental health podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, and has been working on a reboot of her beloved 1990s sitcom, Blossom, which she has been shopping to networks.

Celebrity IOU, Monday, January 22, 8 pm et/pt, HGTV