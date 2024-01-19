‘Saturday Night Live’ Recruits Dakota Johnson as Host With Musical Guest Justin Timberlake

Saturday Night Live is giving fans a better look at what’s to come in 2024 as the show announced the next set of guests. Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake will officially appear as guest host and musical guest on the January 27 episode.

The pair will follow in the footsteps of forthcoming host and musical guest pairing, Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp who will appear on January 20. While Elordi is currently promoting Priscilla and Saltburn, the actor’s guest companion, Rapp is promoting the Mean Girls musical film, which recently released in theaters. The singer and actress is also known for her role in Mindy Kaling‘s The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Johnson will host for the second time as she appears on behalf of her upcoming Sony film Madame Web, arriving in theaters February 14. Meanwhile, Timberlake, who is an Emmy and Grammy-winning performer and singer-songwriter, will take the stage for his fifth solo musical guest appearance.

While NBC didn’t unveil who will appear on the February 3 show, they did confirm it will be an all-new original episode with a guest host and musical guest yet-to-be-announced. In addition to airing on NBC, fans can tune into the comedy sketch show on Peacock where it streams live upon the show’s 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT broadcast.

Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live is produced by Broadway Video for NBC. You can catch up on past episodes of the hit series by streaming it on Peacock.

Currently in its 49th season, the beloved late night favorite is well on its way to reaching a major TV milestone as a potential 50th season looms on the horizon. Don’t miss the fun, tune into the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live as they air this winter on NBC.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT, NBC (and livestreaming on Peacock)