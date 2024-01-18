‘Ransom Canyon’: Netflix’s Next ‘Virgin River’ Adds James Brolin, Eoin Macken & More

Netflix‘s Ransom Canyon is adding more stars to its cast as the Texas-set drama series welcomes James Brolin, Eoin Macken, and Lizzy Greene to the fray.

The stars join previously announced cast members Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly for the series described as a “romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.” In other words, it’s Yellowstone meets Virgin River.

Written and executive produced by series creator April Blair, Ransom Canyon welcomes Brolin as Cap Fuller, an ex-Army captain and brash bullheaded owner of Fuller Ranch. After losing his only son in Afghanistan, Cap buried his grief in work and drink with his once renowned ranch falling into slight disrepair. Resisting the pressure to sell, Cap hires foreman Yancy Grey and is quick to let the man know what he’s doing wrong. The salty old man is kept in line by Ellie, the daughter of a fallen brother-in-arms who checks in on him occasionally.

Macken, who is best known for his role on La Brea, will play Davis, the charming ivy-educated owner of the modern Bar W Ranch. Unlike Duhamel’s Staten Kirkland, Davis is intent on capitalizing on the invaluable aquifer running below Ransom’s ranch land. But this is far from the only issue Staten and Davis have butted heads over.

As two of the biggest landowners in Ransom, the Kirkland and Collins families have been feuding for generations. But beyond the ranch, the bigger problem is that both Davis and Staten have fallen hard for the “beguiling” Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), a lavender farmer and owner of the local dancehall.

Rounding out the latest additions is Greene as Lauren Brigman, the ambitious head cheerleader and daughter of the town sheriff. She’s the girlfriend of cocky quarterback Reid Collins and appears to be living her best life, but she’s actually looking to put Ransom Canyon in her rearview. With her sights set on making the cheer team at UT Austin, Lauren must navigate her strict father’s desire to keep her in Ransom. Lauren’s only solace comes in the form of a new and unexpected love interest, Lucas Russell, a kind-hearted underdog from the other side of the tracks.

Brolin, Macken, and Greene will appear as series regulars alongside Duhamel and Kelly in the 10-episode hour-long series. Stay tuned for more on casting and production as the show continues to take shape at Netflix.