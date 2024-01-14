‘Chicago P.D.’: When Is Tracy Spiridakos’ Last Episode in Season 11?

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Intelligence will be losing at least one of its members in Chicago P.D. Season 11, but exactly how long do we have with Tracy Spiridakos‘ Detective Hailey Upton?

“We’ll see her in the whole season. She’s here the whole time,” executive producer Gwen Sigan told TV Insider. Back in October 2023, when Spiridakos’ exit was announced, an episode count for her in Season 11 wasn’t revealed. Spiridakos debuted as Upton in Season 4 then was upped to series regular for Season 5.

This means there’s plenty of time for Chicago P.D. to set up how Upton will be written out, something the Season 10 finale didn’t do. She has been dealing with her husband, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), leaving to run a squad in Bolivia tracking down the worst cartels and then not telling her about extending his work overseas. She also took off her wedding ring, which can’t be a good sign. We’ll have to wait and see if however Upton is written out involves Halstead in any way or if there’s even hope for the two of them given where last season left their relationship.

News of Spiridakos’ departure came after Chicago P.D. left the life of one of Intelligence’s officers, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), hanging in the balance after he was shot during the course of his undercover op in the Season 10 finale. Last we’d heard, he was rushed to surgery, and his fate remains unknown. Could the unit be saying goodbye to two members in the same season (and bookending it with the departures)?

The NBC drama returns on January 17, following the premieres of Chicago Med and Fire, with “Unpacking.” In the P.D. Season 11 premiere, Upton is tasked with shadowing a crisis prevention team and finds her approach to policing at odds with the team’s mental health clinician. The case brings out Upton’s personal struggles, and Voight (Jason Beghe) stands by her.

Chicago P.D., Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, January 17, 10/9c, NBC