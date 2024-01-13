Peter Crombie, who is best known for his recurring role on Seinfeld, has died.

The actor passed away on January 10, according to Deadline. He was 71, and the only details that have been shared are his death came after a brief illness.

Crombie’s ex-wife Nadine Kijner shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside photos of the two of them from their wedding. “It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man,” she wrote. “Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul.” She ended the post with hashtags for Crombie, transition, grief, love, joy, gift, RIP, peace, thank you, Yale actors, compassion, and angel, as well as a heart emoji.

Crombie recurred in Seinfeld Season 4 as ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola, a writer whom Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) met in “The Pitch” who would go on to stalk him and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) after they briefly dated. His last episode was the Season 4 finale “The Pilot” (pictured below).

Crombie, who was born in 1952, began acting onscreen in 1987, with roles in the TV movie Broken Vows and one episode each of Loving and Leg Work. He went on to guest star on shows like Spenser: For Hire, Perfect Strangers, American Playhouse, As the World Turns, H.E.L.P., and Law & Order until his recurring role on Seinfeld in 1992. After that, he appeared on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The John Larroquette Show, Diagnosis Murder, L.A. Law, Picket Fences, Profiler, House of Frankenstein, NYPD Blue, and more TV shows. His last onscreen credit came in a guest spot on Walker, Texas Ranger in 2000.

His film roles over the years included Born on the Fourth of July, Desperate Hours, Smoothtalker, Natural Born Killers, Se7en, My Dog Skip, and more. Crombie also wrote the 2006 short Threshold.