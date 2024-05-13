Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice has revealed its brand new coaches panel featuring two brand-new stars. Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will join returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire in The Voice Season 26.

NBC announced the new lineup during its upfront presentation to advertisers at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13 in New York City. The news comes as The Voice Season 25 is still airing new episodes, now in live shows portion of the season. The live shows continue with a two-hour semi-final airing on May 13 at 8/7c on NBC.

Now that there’s a new lineup of coaches, here’s all there is to know about The Voice Season 26 so far.

The Voice Season 26 Coaches Panel

Bublé, Snoop, McEntire, and Stefani will join forces as the all-new lineup of The Voice coaches in Season 26. While Stefani is the most seasoned veteran of the bunch, none of them are strangers to The Voice stage.

The network describes Bublé as “an unstoppable talent known for his world-class showmanship” who will be bringing “his singular style and vocal power to the dynamic coaching panel.” Bublé has appeared on The Voice before, having served as a Season 3 advisor to Team Blake (see below).

Snoop also appeared on a previous season of the reality competition series; he served as a mega mentor in Season 20. “Already known as Coach Snoop in the world of sports, he now takes his skills from the field to the Voice stage,” NBC said. “An industry mogul and globally recognized innovator, Snoop Dogg taps into his extensive work in music and unique approach as an entertainer to bolster the competition.”

Bublé joined in on the announcement by co-posting with The Voice on Instagram. “Pass the excitement for your Season 26 Coaches of #TheVoice,” the Instagram caption reads.

Season 26 will mark McEntire’s third consecutive season as a Voice coach and Stefani’s eighth season overall. The current coaches on The Voice Season 25 are McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and country music duo Dan + Shay.

The Voice Season 26 Premiere Date

The Voice Season 26 is set to begin this Fall on NBC. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time.

According to NBC, The Voice is the most-watched alternative series for the 2023-2024 season. The series is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. It series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher, and Barry Poznick.

The Voice Season 26 Air Time

The Voice Season 26 will air on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC this Fall.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC