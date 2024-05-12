Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

It was Disney Night on American Idol. The most magical round of the competition saw the Top 5 head to Orlando for some fun with their families at the Walt Disney World parks. Of course, there was also important work to be done as they prepared to take the stage and perform two songs from the iconic songbook. For Mother’s Day, the hopefuls sat with their moms and had some truly heartwarming interactions. Helping them bring their best was their country superstar mentor Kane Brown.

Mult-hyphenate entertainer Jenifer Lewis added to the theme of the evening with “Dig A Little Deeper” from The Princess & The Frog, accompanied by Grammy winner Terence Blanchard on the trumpet. Princess Elsa, Idina Menzel also stopped by to accept a plaque for the song “Let It Go” which was recently certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Along with who was going into the finale, there was another question. What Disney-rific ensemble has Katy Perry cooked up for the occasion? The judge went out on her last Disney Night with a bang as husband Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy watched from the audience. A full-on Cinderella transformation from housemaid to princess. She along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie presented their last bit of feedback before America’s vote decided which two went home

Did your favorite make it to the finale? Dim the lights, here we go.

Abi Carter

The 21-year-old Disney fanatic was the first to meet up with Kane. She chose “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid as a tribute to her sister Ariel. Kane thought it was the perfect song choice and encouraged her to work the stage and interact with the crowd. Luke thought she embodied the character and one of her best performances. Lionel heard a range of excellence. Katy added, “A dream is a wish your heart makes, and your wish is coming true.” Next time on stage she channeled her inner Fleetwood Mac for “The Chain” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Lionel liked her posing and thought she did a great job. Katy said she was on her way with the potential to be another Billie Eilish or Hayley Williams. Luke was impressed by her growth in confidence.

Triston Harper

The 15-year-old met up with a fellow country boy. Kane opened up to the teen about his similar journey coming up including living in his car. He chose “Almost There” by The Princess and the Frog. Kane thought he could do better and wanted him to take it up a key. Lionel called him “Mr. Entertainment.” Katy or was it Gus Gus said, “You’re more than almost there, you’re there.” Luke saw a little Frank Sinatra was up there. His second song was “Life is a Highway” from Cars. Luke could see him on a highway via tour bus. Lionel was impressed at his transformation. Katy felt it was one of his best vocal performances.

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old was impressed by the Kane’s style. He chose “Nobody’s Fool” from Cars 2, which was sung by Brad Paisley. Kane helped him up his vocal game and tips to owning the stage. Luke could see that swagger. Lionel liked how he dropped the mic and picked it up. He dubbed him Jack Swagger. Katy called him Jack Attack. She added if he wins this thing, that it will be a real Cinderella story for him. His second song was a David Bowie classic in “Space Oddity” from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Katy said everyone is glued to the television when he is on the stage. Luke thought it was an interesting song choice and loved his approach. Lionel liked seeing him have fun with a blossoming career on the horizon.

Emmy Russell

The 25-year-old was last at Disney at age 4. She decided on “The Climb” by Hannah Montana: The Movie, relating to the journey in the song. Kane looked to build up her confidence and work through the timidness. Katy thought the song was so true for the singer-songwriter. Luke could see her gaining confidence with a real voice. Lionel dubbed her a stylist. Katy loved watching her interact with the audience. Lionel could see her become more comfortable. Lionel encouraged Emmy to show that confidence and blow them away every time on stage.

Will Moseley

The 23-year-old decided on “Ballad of a Lonesome Cowboy” by Toy Story 4 because it’s different than anything he has sung. Kane thought the country performer was holding back a bit and wanted to bring out the soul inside him. Lionel liked how he embraced the crack in his voice. Katy noticed a slight fumble and how he came back strong. Luke loved the song choice and what he has been doing. Will closed out the night with Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” from D3: The Mighty Ducks. Luke thought it was the perfect song choice and loved his energy. Lionel liked how he played the stage. Katy thought ti was the best he ever sounded.

The Results

Ryan had to unfortunately play Disney villain when he revealed Triston Harper and Emmy Russell were eliminated based on the nationwide vote. The remaining Top 3 — Jack, Abi, and Will — will head into the finale for the Idol title. Helping them prepare for this massive opportunity is a legend Jon Bon Jovi, who serves as the last guest mentor of the season. Along with the Idol faces we’ve seen this season and the rock frontman, there will also be collaborations featuring Nick Fradiani, New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, Hootie & the Blowfish, CeCe Winans, Wynona Judd, Seal, Cody Johnson and Bishop Briggs.

American Idol, Sunday, 8/7c, ABC