Meg Ryan: Where to Stream the Rom-Com Queen’s Movies

Meg Ryan has left an indelible mark on our hearts with her enchanting and endearing rom-com performances. From the iconic “I’ll have what she’s having” scene in When Harry Met Sally… to the charming rendezvous atop the Empire State Building in Sleepless in Seattle, Ryan’s romantic comedy legacy is etched in cinematic history.

In 1993’s Sleepless (available for rent on Prime Video), Ryan dazzles as the doe-eyed Annie Reed alongside Tom Hanks’ Sam Baldwin, a couple who redefine long-distance love. She paired with Hanks again in 1998’s You’ve Got Mail (available for rent on Prime Video), where Kathleen (Ryan) and Joe (Hanks) spar as book-selling rivals who unwittingly fall for each other over anonymous email exchanges.

In 2001’s Kate & Leopold (on Max), Ryan delights as Kate, an ambitious career woman who meets and falls for a charming English duke named Leopold (Hugh Jackman), a time traveler from the 19th century.

Now, after directing and starring opposite David Duchovny in her latest film, 2023 romance What Happens Later (available for rent on Prime Video), the star summed up to The Wrap what makes rom-coms so delightful: “You just want to root for [the characters]. I want that feeling, to root for these two people, to know better than they do, as the audience, that they’re perfect together.” Meg Ryan, we’ll always root for you. —Alexis Rotnicki

