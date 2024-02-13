Things are looking up for Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva and her Scottish police (and romantic) partner Kirsten Longacre in Vigil Season 2, premiering February 15 on Peacock.

Instead of trying to solve a murder among the sailors within the confines of a nuclear submarine, as they did in the first season of the hit U.K. thriller, the two women, played by Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones and Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie, are now investigating a case within the Royal Air Force—on land.

In the six-episode season, a prototype combat drone has been compromised, killing several soldiers during a demonstration. The investigation takes Silva to the Persian Gulf, where a wider conspiracy is discovered. The series filmed in Scotland and Morocco, and according to executive producer Jake Lushington, while people may initially miss the submarine, “hopefully it won’t take long before our action-packed opening throws them headlong into this different mystery and territory.”

There is drama with the couple at home, too: Longacre is pregnant with their child (an event that conveniently coincided with Leslie preparing to welcome her second child with her husband and Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington). “Kirsten’s pregnancy places pressure on every aspect of their decision-making,” says creator Tom Edge.

Military personnel played by Romola Garai (The Hour) and Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible II) spar with Silva, while Amir El-Masry joins as an MI5 agent aiding Longacre. If they crack the case, the producers have great hopes for this team: “Amy and Kirsten are not just one-offs,” says Lushington. “We would love to return to [them] for further investigations.”

Vigil, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 15, Peacock

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s February 2024 issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.