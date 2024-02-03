‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,’ ‘Halo’ & More Must-Stream February Titles

TV Insider Staff
HBO; FX; Paramount+
TV Insider February 2024

TV Insider

February 2024 Issue

February 2024 has a slew of exciting television events. There’s the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4 on CBS, followed by the Super Bowl one week later on Sunday, February 11, also on CBS. Outside of music and football’s biggest nights, there are exciting TV and movie streaming releases to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Some of last year’s biggest movies, like Barbie, are already available to stream, as are some classics like The OfficeEnchanted, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. New releases include new episodes of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (airing Thursdays on FX, available for next-day streaming), the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the return of Vigil, and more.

Below, scroll through the TV Insider staff’s Top 25 streaming picks for February 2024.

Larry David and JB Smoove in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12
John Johnson/HBO

1. Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sunday, February 4, Max

Larry David’s outstanding semi-autobiographical run as Hollywood’s funniest curmudgeon comes to an end after 12 seasons and 51 Emmy nods (so far). That’s pretty, pretty good.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'
Buitendijk / Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Barbie

Available now, Max

Margot Robbie dazzles in the record-breaking and rib-tickling insta-classic about the iconic doll and her journey toward self-realization, one hot pink ensemble at a time.

Emun Elliott and James McArdle in 'Sexy Beast'
Matt Towers/Paramount+.

3. Sexy Beast

Recently available, Paramount+

Stylish and sinister, this prequel to the 2001 crime thriller of the same name explores how best mates Don (Emun Elliott) and Gal (James McArdle) fell into the U.K.’s brutal underworld.

Noomi Rapace in 'Constellation'
AppleTV

4. Constellation

Wednesday, February 21, Apple TV+

Nothing is as it seems when an astronaut (Noomi Rapace) returns to Earth after a disaster in space.

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in 'Enchanted'
Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

5. Enchanted

Available now, Disney+

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey bring the happily ever after in this 2007 comedy.

Ruth Wilson in 'The Woman in the Wall'
Chris Barr/SHOWTIME

6. The Woman in the Wall

Recently available, Paramount+ 

How’s this for a waking nightmare? An Irish woman (Ruth Wilson) with a history of sleepwalking finds a dead body in her home.

Michael Fassbender in 'The Snowman'
Jack English / Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

7. The Snowman

Available now, Netflix

The Killer’s Michael Fassbender stars in this chilling 2017 thriller (based on the bestselling mystery by Jo Nesbø) as a detective tracking an elusive serial murderer in Norway.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in 'My Policeman'
Amazon Prime Video / Everett Collection

8. My Policeman

Available now, Prime Video

Secrets and lies keep things simmering in this drama starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

Adam Sandler in 'Blended'
Frank Masi / Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

9. Blended

Available now, Max

Get into the Valentine’s Day mood with the adorable 2014 rom-com starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

Iain Armitage in 'Young Sheldon'
Bill Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

10. Young Sheldon

Available now, Netflix

Bone up on the preteen adventures of Big Bang Theory brainiac Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) that helped him become one of TV’s most beloved characters.

Pablo Schreiber in 'Halo'
Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

11. Halo

Thursday, February 8, Paramount+

The Spartans are back! Season 2 of the video game adaptation drops with a double-episode premiere and a massive alien threat.

Stephen Curry
AppleTV

12. Stephen Curry: Underrated

Available now, Apple TV+ 

Hoops, there he is! See how Curry went from under-size college player to one of the NBA’s biggest stars in this coming-of-age doc.

Ricky Gervais in 'Ricky Gervais Armageddon'
Netflix

13. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Available now, Netflix

The comic who never holds back unleashes a new attack on how humanity is headed for extinction…and guess what? He’s more than OK with that!

Jessica Lange, Billy Connolly, Shirley MacLaine in 'Wild Oats'
Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Wild Oats

Available now, Peacock

Jessica Lange and Shirley MacLaine get their groove back (with some help from Billy Connolly) in 2016’s wild movie romp.

Rose Leslie in 'Vigil'
BBC/World Productions/Peacock

15. Vigil

Thursday, February 15, Peacock

Rose Leslie is back as Detective Inspector Kirsten Longacre for Season 2 of the crackling crime drama.

Naomi Watts in 'Capote Vs The Swans'
Pari Dukovic/FX

16. Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Recently available, Hulu

Naomi Watts (above), Diane Lane and Demi Moore headline a glitzy installment of the FX anthology series as the real-life New York divas famously betrayed by “friend” Truman Capote (Tom Hollander).

Roxane Duran, Bertrand Poncet, Lesley Manville - 'Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris'
David Lukacs /© Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Available now, Prime Video

A war widow (Lesley Manville) invades 1950s France to score a Christian Dior dress and ends up flipping the fashion world on its head.

Tom Brady-'The Dynasty New England Patriots'
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

18. The Dynasty: New England Patriots

Friday, February 16, Apple TV+

Spanning 10 episodes, 20 years, six Super Bowl wins and one epic clash between ex-QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

Steve Carell in 'The Office'
Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

19. The Office

Available now, Peacock

Rewatch the beloved comedy that gave us the Dundies, the sweet romance of Jim and Pam and, of course, Prison Mike. Workplaces were never the same. 

Juliette Binoche and Emily Mortimer in 'The New Look'
Apple TV

20. The New Look

Wednesday, February 14, Apple TV+

It’s Christian Dior again! In this new series, the designer’s (Ben Mendelsohn) rise to fame and his rivalry with fellow fashionista Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) are explored.

Jamael Westman, Himesh Patel, Ruth Negga, and Daniel Levy in 'Good Grief'
Chris Baker / Netflix

21. Good Grief

Available now, Netflix

Emmy winner Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) writes, directs and stars in this sweet tale of a widower on a Paris trip with his besties.

Tilda Swinton in 'The Chronicles of Narnia'
Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

22. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Available now, Hulu

Come for 2005’s wonderfilled take on C.S. Lewis’ timeless fantasy novel (with Tilda Swinton as the White Witch); stay for James McAvoy as a goat-legged dreamboat.

Billie Joe Armstrong on 'Amazon Music Live with Green Day'
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

23. Amazon Music Live With Green Day

Available now, Prime Video

Never mind that it’s not actually live-—just jam to this up-close-and-personal recording from the Grammy-winning punk-pop trio.

Make or Break
AppleTV

24. Make or Break

Available now, Apple TV+

The tide is high, and that’s (usually) a good thing. This deep dive into pro surfing charts the risks and rewards for elite athletes facing nature’s fiercest playground.

Jim Carrey in 'Ace Ventura Pet Detective'
Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

25. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Available now, Peacock

Want to feel old and still laugh? Alrighty, then: The raunchy comedy that turned Jim Carrey into a global film star hit theaters 30 years ago!

