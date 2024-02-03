February 2024 has a slew of exciting television events. There’s the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4 on CBS, followed by the Super Bowl one week later on Sunday, February 11, also on CBS. Outside of music and football’s biggest nights, there are exciting TV and movie streaming releases to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Some of last year’s biggest movies, like Barbie, are already available to stream, as are some classics like The Office, Enchanted, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. New releases include new episodes of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (airing Thursdays on FX, available for next-day streaming), the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the return of Vigil, and more.

Below, scroll through the TV Insider staff’s Top 25 streaming picks for February 2024.