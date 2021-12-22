‘Vigil’: Suranne Jones on Doing Her Own Stunts in Peacock’s Twisty Drama
It’s dark, cramped and dangerous on British nuclear submarine Vigil. Not the ideal place to look into a suspicious death, but that’s what police detective Amy Silva (Suranne Jones, above) must do when a crew member dies suddenly. As the situation on board grows increasingly chaotic, nearly everyone seems fishy.
Meanwhile, on land, Amy’s colleague and ex-girlfriend, Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie), runs afoul of the Navy when she looks into another death. Do you really have to ask if the cases are connected?
This twisty, riveting nail-biter, which aired overseas last summer, was the U.K.’s most watched new drama in three years, and it’s easy to see why. From the moment a helicopter drops Amy into the labyrinthine world of the sub, where men vastly outnumber women and communication with those above is limited, she’s on a grueling journey.
So was Jones, who got bruised doing her own stunts. “It was fun,” she says. “But I was hobbling home and having Epsom salt baths!”
Vigil, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 23, Peacock