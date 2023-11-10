ABC Cancels ‘Rookie: Feds’ & Axes ‘Good Doctor’ Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’

The Rookie: Feds and The Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, will not move forward at ABC as the network canceled both projects.

Following its first season run The Rookie: Feds will not be back, and The Good Lawyer will not make it to air after initially being teased in a trailer earlier this year.

As fans of The Rookie: Feds know, the series starring Niecy Nash-Betts is a spinoff of Alexi Hawley‘s The Rookie which is led by Nathan Fillion. Premiering in 2022, Feds was first teased on the flagship series when Nash-Betts’ Simone Clarke was introduced in a two-part event during the fourth season of The Rookie.

Similar to Fillion’s Officer John Nolan, Simone Clarke was the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy when she was introduced to audiences. Co-created by Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, they also executive produced Feds alongside Nash-Betts, Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn.

Meanwhile, The Good Lawyer was also set up in a similar fashion to The Rookie: Feds as a backdoor pilot was embedded in The Good Doctor‘s sixth season. Starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman, their characters made an appearance in a March episode that saw Freddie Highmore‘s Dr. Murphy put his faith in the hands of a young lawyer with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The series was going to follow the legal proceedings of McMann’s Joni DeGroot and Huffman’s Janet Stewart which were teased in the trailer. Now, viewers will never get to see the show follow through, but The Good Doctor will continue at the network, leaving the door open for the characters to return, as will The Rookie for characters from The Rookie: Feds.

What do you think of these surprising cancellations? Let us know in the comments section, below.