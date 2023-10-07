Kim Kardashian went to Harvard and Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building came to an end in this week’s episodes.

It was Latin Night on week two of Dancing With the Stars, and contestants were already feeling the pressure. The Morning Show provided a highlight reel of 2020 within a 50-minute episode, from the Capitol Riot to getting the first COVID shot. The blind auditions continued on The Voice, as one contestant surprises the judges with his Blake Shelton impression, in hopes of getting the attention of judge Gwen Stefani.

On The Real Housewives of New York City, Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons had some fun at a lesbian bar while Jessel Tank solved marital issues. Plus, Kris Jenner was on the set of the ‘Mother’ music video with Meghan Trainor.

