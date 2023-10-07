Best Lines of the Week (September 29 -October 5): ‘Ask Beyoncé’

Kim Kardashian went to Harvard and Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building came to an end in this week’s episodes.

It was Latin Night on week two of Dancing With the Stars, and contestants were already feeling the pressure. The Morning Show provided a highlight reel of 2020 within a 50-minute episode, from the Capitol Riot to getting the first COVID shot.  The blind auditions continued on The Voice, as one contestant surprises the judges with his Blake Shelton impression, in hopes of getting the attention of judge Gwen Stefani.

On The Real Housewives of New York City, Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons had some fun at a lesbian bar while Jessel Tank solved marital issues. Plus, Kris Jenner was on the set of the ‘Mother’ music video with Meghan Trainor.

Scroll down to read our best quotes from this week.

Kim Kardashian in 'The Kardashians'
Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“Seriously, I know you guys don’t believe me. Ask Beyoncé.”

Kim Kardashian on being a lightweight

The Simpsons
Fox

The Simpsons (Fox)

“Sir, you’re about to learn the crossing guards are uncrossable.”

Homer (Dan Castellaneta) to Mayor Quimby (Castellaneta) after he was told Quimby was cutting the crossing guard budget

Erin Lichy in 'The Real Housewives of New York City'
Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

“I will never be in a sexless marriage. In 10 years from now if I’m having issues, bring in the gays. Bring in a unicorn. Bring in whoever. Anything to get us going again.”

Erin Lichy talking to her husband Abraham Lichy, Sai De Silva, and David Criag about her and Abe’s future

Julianna Margulies in 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“I’m judgy. Or I’m doing the mommy thing, which is awful. It’s probably about my own childhood. Or maybe I’m just an asshole.”

Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) to Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) after Bradley shared about her family

Niall Horan in 'The Voice'
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“Revenge will come swiftly, Mr. Legend.”

Niall Horan after losing a contestant to John Legend

Barry Williams and Alfonso Ribeiro in 'Dancing With the Stars'
ABC

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

“You got that leg up and over — it was beautiful. Oh my goodness, I can’t even try that. I will rip something.”

 Alfonso Ribeiro to Barry Williams following his performance for Latin night

Lars Mikkelsen in 'Ahsoka'
Disney+

Ahsoka (Disney+)

“Today, victory is mine. Long live the Empire.”

Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) talking to Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) one last time

Kevin O'Leary in 'Shark Tank'
ABC

Shark Tank (ABC)

“This is Shark Tank. I don’t pay retail for anything.”

Kevin O’Leary, to the first entrepreneurs of the night

Linda Emond in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“Say, Donna, could we interest you in something to eat? Maybe… a cookie?”

Oliver’s (Martin Short) attempt at getting Donna (Linda Emond) to admit what she did to Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd)

