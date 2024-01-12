TNA Wrestling’s Chris Sabin on ‘Hard to Kill’ & What Next for Rebranded Promotion

It’s a new era for Impact Wrestling as the promotion returns to its roots by rebranding back to Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling. For Chris Sabin, the move is more than a name change with a loaded card at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view ready to demonstrate that. One of TNA’s most tenured talents can feel the excitement in the air. A true focus on growing the company to prominence from the ground up.

The record-setting 10-time X Division champion has been there for much of the more than 20-year history of TNA. Sabin has seen everyone from co-founder Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles and Sting to Hulk Hogan, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes walk through the doors. However, the veteran feels this current locker room is among the most dedicated. He has witnessed them connect with the audience slowly but surely and generate buzz as a result.

Here Sabin, who defends the gold against Kushida and El Hijo del Vikingo at Hard to Kill, speaks on TNA’s past and how it shapes the future.

What was your initial reaction to the decision to rebrand back to TNA?

Chris Sabin: I was pumped. I was excited. The identity of Impact Wrestling has always been that it used to be TNA. When you were trying to describe it to people, it was always, “Remember TNA?” Even though we are going back to the old name, it feels like a new beginning. It feels like a fresh start and something where we can start the new year with a bang.

This rebranding will really kick off at Hard to Kill. You’ve been part of many iterations of Impact, and TNA. What stands out with this crew?

I’ve seen so many different versions of this company throughout the years, being there for 20 years. From management to talent, I’ve seen so much change throughout the years. This is definitely one of the times I’m most excited. I’m almost as excited as I was back in the day in 2003 when we found out we were leaving the Nashville Fairgrounds and going on Fox Sports Net and film at Universal Studios. That was such a super exciting time. This feels similar to me. There is nothing but excitement from the entire roster. I think everyone wants to step up. They know this is a chance at a new beginning for all of us. A chance to get some of the old TNA fans back who haven’t realized Impact Wrestling was TNA back in the day. TNA was highly popular. You look at the ratings we were doing on Spike TV. We were doing better ratings back then than AEW does now. TNA was extremely popular. Hopefully, we can get some of those fans back.

Working behind the scenes and in front of the camera, have you developed a new appreciation for what goes on in putting together a show?

I’ve grown a whole new appreciation for the business as a whole including TNA as a company. Just being on the other side of things. Being on the production side, seeing how much hard work goes on there. It’s unbelievable. Those guys work just as hard as the wrestlers, even though the wrestlers get all the credit. The production deserves tons of credit for the amazing job they do. I can tell how stressful it is for those guys just as much as the wrestlers. I’m proud of them.

What can you say about the talent you’ve seen in the past year? Anyone in particular you see that has made big strides?

Everyone that has stuck around and worked hard to make Impact worth watching. Guys who are loyal to the product. Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Moose, Josh Alexander, are some people who want this company to succeed. They aren’t here to use the company as a stepping stone. They believe in our mission, company and roster as a whole. They want the company to succeed. They just don’t want to just go somewhere else. I admire that. They are the heart and soul of it.

Being the 10-time X-Division champion, what does that accomplishment mean to you as you now test yourself against a lot of the young lions?

I feel like I do have to work extra hard. I turn 42 next month. The X-Division has been a younger guys’ division. It represented the future of wrestling and a new wrestling style when it first started out. The older I get the more I realize how much more work I have to put in. I just don’t have the athletic ability now that I had when I was in my early 20s. And if I do, I have to work extra hard for it. Working with the younger guys keeps me sharp and motivated because I have to be in order to hang with them in the ring. The young guys keep me honest for sure.

How do you feel your Motor City Machine Guns brother Alex Shelley has done as the TNA heavyweight champion?

I was extremely happy when he won it last year. I know he has deserved it for a long time. All he needed was a chance to prove he could be a top guy in the company. I’ve always known he could be a top guy. Now that he was given the chance he has taken the ball and ran with it. He has done an amazing guy as champion and has done well representing the company. I’m proud of him.

We’re seeing a lot of new faces at Hard to Kill. Anyone you’re particularly looking forward to seeing in action?

Alexander Hammerstone is coming in to work Josh Alexander. I’ve heard lots of things about this guy, even though I’ve never seen him wrestle before. He is probably the guy I’m looking forward to watching the most. I don’t know what to expect, but heard good things.

What is it like for you to see this relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling growing more? We’ve seen a lot of big names coming in and even working this show.

I think it’s great. We should work with as many companies as possible. Working with New Japan has been great because it brings a certain level of coolness to TNA. Especially, a casual fan. New Japan has had such a strong reputation since 1972 when they started. They have a high level of wrestling. I think their best can rub off on our guys. There are guys on the TNA roster who haven’t gone to Japan a lot and haven’t competed in that style. So if they bring a guy from Japan over and wrestle against them, maybe they can learn a few things. And see a new perspective on what pro wrestling can be. I think it’s better for everyone.

In recent years TNA has been wiping away the, let’s face it, bad taste that was left by prior regimes. TNA is slowly winning back fans who may have been burned by the product in the past. And it wasn’t the talent that was ever in question. Through the ups and downs of TNA, you’ve been among the steady constants. How do you look back at your 20 years with the company?

I have a strong personal attachment to this company because I’ve worked here since I was 21. There were a few years I did leave in 2014 where I did some independent stuff and worked at Ring of Honor. I did come back in 2019, but I think one of the things I’m most proud of is not giving up. Sticking through it all and still making a living for 20 years doing what I love to do, which is pro wrestling. Seeing the company succeed, I feel like I’m succeeding at the same time. This company has paid for almost everything I own. You work for a company for so long and want to see it succeed so badly. There are ups and downs, good times, and bad times, but this feels different with the rebranding of TNA. It feels like something special. You feel like we all have a chance to step up and prove we are a real viable alternative pro wrestling product worth watching.

How would you say Scott D’Amore has done as president of TNA compared to others you’ve worked under?

He’ll listen. There are places I’ve worked for where people don’t truly listen. They’ll just listen to what you have to say without absorbing the point you’re trying to get across. If you’re genuine about it, Scott D’Amore will listen to what you have to say. He might not agree with it. You may not get your way, but he will definitely give you a chance. I admire that about him. It doesn’t matter who you are on the roster, he will give you teh time of day. If you ask him for a couple of moments, he’ll listen to you.

What’s your thought process going into Hard to Kill against a tag partner in Kushida and a new opponent in Vikingo, who we’ve seen do some incredible things?

Vikingo is one of the most amazing wrestlers I’ve seen in my entire life. He does stuff I didn’t know was humanly possible. He is a guy difficult to prepare for. I’ve worked side-by-side with Kushida for years. We were partners in the Super Junior tournament in 2018. So I know Kushida really well. Vikingo is the X factor of the match just because he is so unpredictable. I think it is a history-making match because you have myself representing TNA, and Vikingo AAA in Mexico. Then you have Kushida, who is contracted to TNA but is known as a New Japan guy. Seeing us all mix up I feel is history-making. I think it’s a cool match on multiple levels.

Scott D’Amore is teasing that a big signing will be at Hard to Kill. Who do you want it to be? Do you have any guesses?

Who do I want it to be? I would say I would want it to be The Rock or John Cena, right? But as far as who it could be, I’m not sure. I have no idea. There are a couple of guesses I can put out there, but I don’t want to put a guess out there and be right. So I’ll say I think it’s John Cena and The Rock and know it’s not.

TNA+ just launched. For someone new to the product, what recommendations would you make?

The wrestling really has never been part of the problem. The X-Division alone has so much. There are so many years and a body of work from AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, and Kevin Nash. All these guys have been in TNA. I’m not sure if a lot of new fans realize that. You can go back and watch a lot of superstars and star power. For me, if I were to suggest something to someone that I was a part of it would be the Best of Five series between the Motor City Machine Guns and Beer Money.

Hard to Kill, Saturday, January 13, Pay-Per-View and Triller TV

TNA Impact, Thursdays, 8/7c, AXS TV