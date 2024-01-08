‘General Hospital’ Releases Tearful Promo for ‘Remembering Bobbie’ Tribute Episodes

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital is unveiling its first look at the previously announced tribute episodes to late star Jacklyn Zeman with “Remembering Bobbie.”

The 15-second promo gives viewers a sneak peek at Bobbie Spencer’s funeral service as Laura (Genie Francis) eulogizes her in front of attendees including Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Anna (Finola Hughes), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Carly (Laura Wright), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Michael (Chad Duell), Sam (Kelly Monaco), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Scott (Kin Shriner), Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and many many more as seen in the photo, below.

As viewers will recall, Zeman, who played nurse Bobbie Spencer for 45 years died in May of 2023 after a short battle with cancer. The actress and character will get a two-episode tribute beginning Wednesday, January 10, and concluding on Thursday, January 11. In the promo released by ABC, Laura tells funeralgoers (and viewers), “Bobbie Spencer was an experience.”

As the crowd takes these words in, we’re shown archival footage from Zeman’s years on the show as the beloved nurse and sister to the notorious Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary). Among the highlights are Bobbie’s early years in the field as a nurse, and her final appearance at the 2023 GH Nurses’ Ball.

Regarding the experience that Bobbie was on the show, Laura says, she is “One that I will truly miss,” as the promo comes to its conclusion. As the tribute’s teaser logline states, “Bobbie Spencer’s life is celebrated as her friends and family say goodbye. Plus, Carly gets some closure and Laura remembers her friend.”

See the full promo, above, alongside an image from the funeral episode, and don’t miss General Hospital‘s touching tribute to Bobbie Spencer and Jacklyn Zeman when the two episodes air on ABC.

General Hospital, Weekdays, check your local listings, ABC & Hulu