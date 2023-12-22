How ‘General Hospital’ Will Say Farewell to Bobbie Spencer After Jacklyn Zeman’s Death

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

It will be an emotional time in Port Charles next month as General Hospital is set to pay tribute to the late Jacklyn Zeman, who portrayed Bobbie Spencer on the show for 45 years.

According to People, the folk of Port Charles will learn that Bobbie died at the beginning of the New Year’s week episodes. The long-running daytime soap will then air two special episodes on Wednesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 11, which will see the town come together to honor their beloved Bobbie.

The memorial episodes will feature characters from Bobbie’s past and present, including Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Scott (Kin Shriner), Carly (Laura Wright), Ann (Finola Hughes), Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes), with lots more surprises planned.

Bobbie’s daughter and her best friend, Carly and Felicia (Kristina Wagner), respectively, are said to connect at the memorial, but a stranger’s surprise arrival unveils a shocking secret. This sets off a side quest for the pair in Amsterdam, where they try to tie up Bobbie’s unfinished business.

Zeman, who first joined General Hospital in 1977 and starred in over 800 episodes, passed away on May 9, 2023, after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 70.

“When we shot the memorial, the entire cast was there. And it wasn’t just for Bobbie; it was for Jackie as well,” Wright told People.

She continued, “I mean, walking on set and seeing her photo, seeing all the pamphlets of like when you come to a memorial or a celebration of life, the pamphlet speaking about the individual and who is going to speak, it was bittersweet. It was about Jackie and everyone was so present… It was like we as a cast got to really say goodbye.”

In November, the official General Hospital Instagram account shared a photo of a rainbow above Prospect Studios, which just so happened to be on the day the memorial episodes were filmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

“It was incredible,” Wright shared, noting how the cast took it as a gift from Zeman. “Everyone leaving the studio wasn’t surprised. They were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’“