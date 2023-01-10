‘Yellowstone’ Scores First Major Award With Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Win

Yellowstone has won a Golden Globe!

Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. He was up against Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance.

Costner was not in attendance, and Regina Hall, who presented the category, explained, through some laughter, that he was stuck in Santa Barbara (“let’s pray everyone”) before getting serious. “Because of the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara,” she said, adding her hope that everyone affected by the storms remains safe.

Costner’s win wasn’t the only Yellowstone presence at the 2023 Golden Globes. Cole Hauser (who plays Rip Wheeler) and Mo Brings Plenty (who plays Mo) presented Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television to Amanda Seyfried for Dropout and Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television to Evan Peters for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earlier in the night.

Costner’s win marks the first major award for Yellowstone. The series, which premiered in 2018, has recently been receiving recognition. In 2021, it was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More). In 2022, the cast was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. For the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Kelly Reilly is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series and the show for Best Drama Series.

This, however, was not Costner’s first Golden Globes win. The Oscar winner received Golden Globes in 1991 for Best Director of a Motion Picture for Dances with Wolves and 2013 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Hatfields & McCoys.