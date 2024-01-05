Who Is Jo Koy? 5 Things To Know About 2024 Golden Globes Host

Jo Koy is hosting the 81st Golden Globe Awards, but who is he?

The 52-year-old is stand-up comedian and actor. He has delivered several comedy specials featured on both Comedy Central and Netflix. Additionally, Koy plays the lead role in the film Easter Sunday, a story inspired by his own life. He has made over 140 appearances as a roundtable guest on Chelsea Handler‘s show Chelsea Lately.

And in 2018, he was honored with the title “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

Below, find out five fun facts about the upcoming Golden Globes host.

His Stage Name Is Actually a Nickname

Born Joseph Glenn Herbert, he grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and later adopted the stage name Jo Koy, which is a nickname bestowed upon him by his family during his upbringing. In a 2019 stand-up routine, he shared the endearing backstory, recounting a moment in 1989 when he was discussing a stage name with his cousin. While conversing, his aunt called him to dinner, exclaiming, “Jo Ko, eat!” In Tagalog, “Ko” translates to “my,” making “Jo Ko” mean “my Jo.” Mishearing it as “Koy” instead of “Ko,” he found the sound appealing and has stuck with Jo Koy as his stage name ever since.

He Has 6 Comedy Specials

Koy is well-versed in delivering captivating comedy specials, having launched six of them throughout his career. It all began with the 2009 Comedy Central stand-up special Don’t Make Him Angry. He then presented another special for Comedy Central in 2012, titled Lights Out, before transitioning to Netflix. Under this streaming platform, he delighted audiences with specials such as Live From Seattle in 2017, Comin’ In Hot in 2019, In His Elements in 2020, and Live From the LA Forum in 2022.

Jo Dated Chelsea Handler for Around a Year

As stated on his website, Jo Koy participated in 140 episodes as a regular roundtable guest on Chelsea Handler’s talk show, Chelsea Lately. Despite being offered a full-time position, he declined the offer, expressing his desire not to be labeled as a sidekick. In an interview with The Daily Beast, he explained, “I didn’t want to be known as the sidekick. I knew if I took that on, I would be known as Chelsea Handler’s guy on the side. I didn’t want to be Andy Richter or Ed McMahon. I wanted to be Jo Koy.”

Chelsea and Jo publicly revealed their romance in September 2021, expressing their deep connection. They transitioned into a romantic relationship despite being friends for a long time. Jo joined Chelsea at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards to celebrate her win, and their love and support for each other were evident. However, the couple announced their breakup in July 2022, citing disagreements on specific behaviors.

Chelsea emphasized the importance of staying true to herself and not compromising, even though she deeply loved Jo.

Jo Has Starred in Some Movies

Jo Koy shared that renowned director Steven Spielberg, impressed by his Netflix comedy special, invited him for a meeting. Jo recalled the experience to Esquire, “They were like, ‘Steven wants to make a movie with you. Do you have any ideas?’ I pitched the idea, and they bought it in the room. And here we are.” The movie Easter Sunday depicts a day in Jo’s life on Easter Sunday, capturing the essence of Filipino family, culture, and chaos. Jo emphasized that the film would exclusively feature Filipino actors.

Released in August 2022, Easter Sunday features Jo Koy in the lead role of Joe Valencia. Jo has also showcased his acting talent in films such as Haunted Mansion, The Monkey King, and Leo.

Jo Is a Dad

Jo Koy became a father to a son named Joseph Herbert Jr. in April 2003 from his previous relationship with Angie King.

