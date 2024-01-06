Golden Globes 2024: How to Stream the Most-Nominated TV Shows & Movies

It’s (almost) time for the Golden Globes, so when better to take the time for a refresh — or first watch — of some of the most-nominated television shows and movies?

The 2024 Golden Globes, recognizing performances in film and TV, air live on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+) on Sunday, January 7 at 8/7c, with stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy hosting for the first time. Barbie is the most-nominated film (with nine), with Oppenheimer right behind it with eight. For TV shows, Succession leads with nine nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each. HBO and Max lead with 17 television nominations, followed by Netflix with 15 and Apple TV+ with nine.

Scroll down to take a look at the most-nominated TV shows, then movies, including which awards they’re each up to, and how to watch them now (or after the show, if you want to check out the big winners and any of these make that list).

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong — 'Succession'
Sarah Shatz/HBO

Succession (9)

Nominations: Best Television Series — Drama; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama for Sarah Snook; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for Brian Cox; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for Kieran Culkin; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for Jeremy Strong; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for J. Smith-Cameron; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Matthew Macfadyen; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Alan Ruck; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Alexander Skarsgård

Where to Watch: Max

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu — 'The Bear'
Chuck Hodes/FX

The Bear (5)

Nominations: Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Ayo Edebiri; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Jeremy Allen White; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Abby Elliott; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Where to Watch: Hulu

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin — 'Only Murders in the Building'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (5)

Nominations: Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Selena Gomez; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Steve Martin; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Martin Short; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Meryl Streep

Where to Watch: Hulu

Imelda Staunton in 'The Crown' - Season 6
Justin Downing/Netflix

The Crown (4)

Nominations: Best Television Series — Drama; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama for Imelda Staunton; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for Dominic West; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Elizabeth Debicki

Where to Watch: Netflix

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'
Dale Robinette / Warner Bos. / Everett Collection

Barbie (9)

Nominations: Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Margot Robbie; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Ryan Gosling; Best Director —  Motion Picture for Greta Gerwig; Best Screenplay — Motion Picture for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach; Best Original Song — Motion Picture for “Dance the Night” (Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin); Best Original Song — Motion Picture for “I’m Just Ken” (Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt); Best Original Song — Motion Picture for “What Was I Made For?” (Music & Lyrics by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell); Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Where to Watch: Max

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer'
Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Oppenheimer (8)

Nominations: Best Motion Picture — Drama; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Cillian Murphy; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Emily Blunt; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Robert Downey Jr.; Best Director — Motion Picture for Christopher Nolan; Best Screenplay — Motion Picture for Christopher Nolan; Best Original Score — Motion Picture for Ludwig Göransson; Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Where to Watch: It’s available for purchase on Amazon. It can also be purchased and rented digitally on Google Play and YouTube.

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Melinda Sue Gordon /© Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Killers of the Flower Moon (7)

Nominations: Best Motion Picture — Drama; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Lily Gladstone; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Leonardo DiCaprio; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Robert De Niro; Best Director — Motion Picture for Martin Scorsese; Best Screenplay — Motion Picture for Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese; Best Original Score — Motion Picture for Robbie Robertson

Where to Watch: Apple TV+ (starting January 12)

Emma Stone in 'Poor Things'
Atsushi Nishijima / Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Poor Things (7)

Nominations: Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for William Dafoe; Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Mark Ruffalo; Best Director — Motion Picture for Yorgos Lanthimos; Best Screenplay — Motion Picture for Tony McNamara; Best Original Score — Motion Picture for Jerskin Fendrix

Where to Watch: Theaters

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in 'Past Lives'
Jon Pack / © A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Past Lives (5)

Nominations: Best Motion Picture — Drama; Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language; Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Greta Lee; Best Director — Motion Picture for Celine Song; Best Screenplay — Motion Picture for Celine Song

Where to Watch: It’s available for purchase on Amazon. It can also be purchased and rented digitally on Google Play and YouTube.

