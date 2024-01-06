Golden Globes 2024: How to Stream the Most-Nominated TV Shows & Movies

It’s (almost) time for the Golden Globes, so when better to take the time for a refresh — or first watch — of some of the most-nominated television shows and movies?

The 2024 Golden Globes, recognizing performances in film and TV, air live on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+) on Sunday, January 7 at 8/7c, with stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy hosting for the first time. Barbie is the most-nominated film (with nine), with Oppenheimer right behind it with eight. For TV shows, Succession leads with nine nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each. HBO and Max lead with 17 television nominations, followed by Netflix with 15 and Apple TV+ with nine.

Scroll down to take a look at the most-nominated TV shows, then movies, including which awards they’re each up to, and how to watch them now (or after the show, if you want to check out the big winners and any of these make that list).