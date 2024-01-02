While The Golden Bachelor may have concluded, the enchanting love story of 72-year-old widow Gerry Turner, the show’s leading man, and Theresa Nist, the recipient of his final rose, is only beginning to unfold. The couple is gearing up for an extravagant wedding that looms on the horizon.

On the finale of The Golden Bachelor, broadcasted on ABC on Thursday, November 30, Gerry Turner presented his final rose to Nist. A Shrewsbury, New Jersey resident and a financial services professional, Theresa joyfully accepted Gerry’s proposal. Without delay, the couple swiftly set a date to embark on their marital journey on The Golden Wedding on Thursday, January 4.

But not all the publicity has been good news if the rumor mill has anything to say about it.

“So the good is, is great, but the bad I find is almost entertaining,” Turner told TV Insider. “I kind of like reading some of the negative comments and wondering, how did they get to that conclusion? Based on certain facts that are in evidence? I think it’s entertaining.”

Of course, Turner is referring to the controversy of his past relationships after his wife’s passing, as well as his “player behavior,” telling Nist and the runner-up that he loved them both.

“At first, it was difficult to hear negative comments about yourself, but now I do look at it the same way, too,” Nist followed up. “That’s their unique perspective, and everyone has the right to feel or think the way they want to think. And if you know that you’re not that person, then you’re confident you’re not that person. Right?”

When it comes to all the new attention amidst a blossoming new relationship, they “didn’t expect” all the negativity but are “confident in who they are” and support each other.

“It was hard to anticipate what was really going to happen in any aspect of this show,” Nist said. “Everything was pretty much a surprise. But we really do try not to read a lot of comments.”

“As far as supporting each other, that’s been probably the easiest part,” Turner responded. “You know, we’re both pretty upbeat people. It takes a lot to get us down. Yeah. And if one or the other of us has a down moment, the other picks us up pretty quickly.”

Check out a clip of Turner’s proposal to Nist and a look at the Amazon registry.

