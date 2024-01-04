‘Hacks’ Sets Spring Return as Jean Smart & Hannah Einbinder Tease Season 3 (PHOTO)

Are you ready to laugh with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) once again? The wait isn’t going to take much longer as Hacks‘ social page is teasing Season 3’s long-awaited return to Max for Spring 2024.

Posting an image of Smart and Einbinder’s in-character feet as Deborah dons a sparkly heeled ensemble and Ava opts for jeans and what appear to be Doc Martens, Max teased the show’s third season with a caption that reads, “Steppin’ on out. Hacks returns this spring on Max.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hacks (@hacks)

While the update might not reveal an official premiere date, it gives fans a time range to look forward to with extra first looks surely looming on the horizon before then. It’s been quite some time since the Emmy-winning comedy graced our screens as Season 2 dropped in 2022 with the finale streaming June 2, 2022.

Production began a few months later with the stars teasing a return to set in November of 2022, but paused in February 2023 when Smart underwent a heart procedure. The production was further delayed amid the writers’ and actors’ strikes, but clearly, the stars have gotten back to work with Hacks‘ return on the horizon.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the show’s third season will continue the story of Deborah and Ava, an unlikely comedic duo. For those less familiar with the series, Hacks introduced Deborah Vance as a classic standup comic who is struggling to maintain relevancy amid the end of her Vegas residency and Ava is a young comedy writer desperate for a gig. Sharing the same agent (played by Downs), the women separated by age and humor styles are paired up.

Season 2 saw them take their comedic material on a road tour, which ended with a streaming special. But the duo parted ways when Deborah let Ava go as an employee. What lies ahead? We’re dying to find out. Stay tuned for updates as we await Hacks‘ return and let us know what you’re looking forward to in Season 3.

