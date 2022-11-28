‘Hacks’: Jean Smart & Team Tease Start of Season 3 Production

Hacks is hitting the (sound)stage once again as production on Season 3 of the HBO Max original comedy officially begins.

Star Jean Smart kicked off the excitement by taking to social media to announce the news that the show is filming once again, captioning a photo of herself, “Back to work, first day of shooting season 3. Yay!” The Emmy-winning star donned a shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “the bitch is back,” an ode to the use of Elton John’s tune heard in Season 2, a fitting song for her onscreen character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean Smart (@realjeansmart)

As viewers will recall, the series about stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) left their stories on a bit of a cliffhanger in Season 2 as the women went their separate ways professionally. Only viewers can speculate about what’s to come, but Smart’s costars are just as excited as some of them responded to her social media post, and others celebrated with posts of their own.

“That’s RIGHT!” Mark Indelicato, who plays Deborah’s personal assistant, Damien, wrote in response to her announcement. Johnny Sibilly, who plays water inspector and ex to Deborah’s COO Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins), Wilson, commented, “MUTHA IS HOME.”

Meanwhile, Smart’s onscreen partner in crime, Einbinder, commented, “I need one that says ‘HER bitch is back’ with an arrow lmao.” The actress also shared a photo of her own featuring the door to her trailer labeled with a sign reading, “Ava.” Needless to say, it’s good to see these ladies back in comedic action.

While it may be a while before they’re back for new episodes, fans have plenty to laugh over with Seasons 1 and 2, which are still streaming on HBO Max anytime. In the meantime, stay tuned for updates on production as Season 3 takes shape.

Hacks, Season 3, TBA, HBO Max