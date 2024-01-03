Fox‘s The Cleaning Lady, starring Élodie Yung, returns for its third season this March, and in our first look promo, it looks like she won’t be buckling under pressure anytime soon.

In the quick clip above, we see Thony De La Rosa (Yung) strapped to a chair under duress and being berated by her captor. When pressed to find out who she is, Thony only responds, “I’m just the cleaning lady.” Check out the adrenaline-inducing footage to see the rest.

Based on the hit original Argentine series, The Cleaning Lady follows Thony, a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her ailing son, but when the system fails and attempts to push her down, Thony refuses to be marginalized and instead takes matters into her own hands. Forced to use unconventional measures to protect her family and save the ones she loves, Thony further crosses the moral line as she gets deeper entwined in the criminal underbelly of Las Vegas.

The Cleaning Lady stars Yung, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Eva De Dominici, Kate del Castillo, Santiago Cabrera, Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle, Sean Lew, and Faith Bryant.

Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment produce The Cleaning Lady. Miranda Kwok developed the series. Season 3 will also have a new co-showrunner at the helm as Melissa Carter departs to focus on her overall deal at Warner Bros.

Jeannine Renshaw will step in to co-showrun with Miranda Kwok. Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Shay Mitchell and David Dean Portelli are executive consultants.

The series got an early renewal at Fox in February 2022, where Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn gushed about the series.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, March 5, 8/7c, Fox