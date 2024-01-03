Élodie Yung Says She’s Just ‘The Cleaning Lady’ in New Season 3 Promo (VIDEO)

Isaac Rouse
Comments

The Cleaning Lady

 More

Fox‘s The Cleaning Lady, starring  Élodie Yung, returns for its third season this March, and in our first look promo, it looks like she won’t be buckling under pressure anytime soon.

In the quick clip above, we see Thony De La Rosa (Yung) strapped to a chair under duress and being berated by her captor. When pressed to find out who she is, Thony only responds, “I’m just the cleaning lady.” Check out the adrenaline-inducing footage to see the rest.

Based on the hit original Argentine series, The Cleaning Lady follows Thony, a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her ailing son, but when the system fails and attempts to push her down, Thony refuses to be marginalized and instead takes matters into her own hands. Forced to use unconventional measures to protect her family and save the ones she loves, Thony further crosses the moral line as she gets deeper entwined in the criminal underbelly of Las Vegas.

The Cleaning Lady stars Yung, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Eva De Dominici, Kate del Castillo, Santiago Cabrera, Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle, Sean Lew, and Faith Bryant.

Fox Winter 2024 Schedule: 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit,' 'The Cleaning Lady' & More Premiere Dates
Related

Fox Winter 2024 Schedule: 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit,' 'The Cleaning Lady' & More Premiere Dates

Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment produce The Cleaning Lady. Miranda Kwok developed the series. Season 3 will also have a new co-showrunner at the helm as Melissa Carter departs to focus on her overall deal at Warner Bros.

Jeannine Renshaw will step in to co-showrun with Miranda Kwok. Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Shay Mitchell and David Dean Portelli are executive consultants.

The series got an early renewal at Fox in February 2022, where Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn gushed about the series.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, March 5, 8/7c, Fox

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

The Cleaning Lady where to stream

The Cleaning Lady

Adan Canto

Elodie Yung

Eva De Dominici

Kate del Castillo

Martha Millan

Santiago Cabrera

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Incredible Puzzle Solve
Natasia Demetriou and Kayvan Novak in 'What We Do in the Shadows' - Season 5
2
Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
Jeopardy January 2, 2024
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Contestant’s Huge Second Chance Semifinal Loss
Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez — 'Magnum P.I.'
4
Farewell to ‘Magnum,’ Fox’s ‘Family’ Affair, TCM Marks Columbia’s 100th
JAYDEN REY, SARA GILBERT, LECY GORANSON on The Conners
5
‘The Conners’ Bombshell Cast Exit Ahead of Season 6